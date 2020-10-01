More outrage, protests after Hathras victim’s cremation

india

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 00:04 IST

Lucknow/ New Delhi: The hurried cremation of the Hathras gangrape victim was meant to suppress protests and chief minister Yogi Adityanath must resign, opposition political readers said on Wednesday, while also demanding the case be shifted outside of Uttar Pradesh.

The slugfest intensified after the family of the 19-year-old Dalit victim alleged that they had been forced by UP police to perform her last rites in the stealth of the night. The police said they had the consent of the kin.

Members of Dalit groups and activists alleged the police was actively prohibiting them from agitation. “The whole world is watching how the government and the police together cremated our sister in the absence of her family. I have been taken into custody and put under house arrest in Saharanpur; but we will continue to fight,” said Chandrasekhar Azad, chief of the Bhim Army that had led protests outside Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital on Tuesday.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demanded the resignation of the chief minister, who said he had formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the September 14 gangrape, in the course of which the woman was brutalised by four men.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi said the people of the country are sad and angry over the gruesome incident and said the “Nirbhaya of Hathras did not die but was killed by a cruel and insensitive government and its administration”.

“What kind of justice is this? What kind of a government is this? You think you can do anything and the nation will sit and watch. Never, the nation will speak against your injustice. On behalf of the Congress party, I demand justice for the family. India belongs to everyone. Everyone has the right to live with dignity. The Constitution has given us this right. We will not allow the BJP to break the country and violate the Constitution,” the Congress president said in a video message.

Tagging Adityanath, Priyanka Gandhi, who oversees her party’s Uttar Pradesh unit, tweeted: “RESIGN. Instead of protecting the victim and her family, your government became complicit in depriving her of every single human right, even in death. You have no moral right to continue as chief minister.”

In another tweet in Hindi, she alleged that at 2:30 am on Wednesday, UP police forced the family to cremate the woman, who died in New Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday morning, heedless of requests that it be delayed until the next day.

“The government did not protect her when she was alive. The government did not provide her timely treatment when she was attacked. After her death, the government took away the right of the family to perform the last rites of their daughter and did not respect the deceased,” Priyanka Gandhi wrote in one of a series of tweets.

“I was on the phone with the Hathras victim’s father when he was informed that his daughter had passed away. I heard him cry out in despair. He had just been telling me that all he wanted was justice for his child. Last night the victim’s father was robbed of the chance to take his daughter home for the last time and perform her last rites,” she wrote.

Four dominant caste men allegedly raped the woman when she had gone to the fields to collect cattle fodder, and subjected her to torture that left her partially paralysed. Her tongue was cut when she bit down on it as the men attempted to strangle her, according to a police account.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi joined his sister in attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of Uttar Pradesh over an alleged increase in incidents of brutality targeting Dalits

“A daughter of India is raped-murdered, facts are suppressed and in the end, the right to perform the last rites is also taken away from the victim’s family. It is insulting and unjust,” he tweeted in Hindi, using the hashtag ‘Hathras Horror Shocks India’.

“This is a shameful move of the UP government to suppress Dalits and show them their ‘place’ in the society. The Congress’s fight is against this disgusting thinking,” he said.

The Samajwadi Party also tried to organise a march on the CM’s residence, but the police stopped that group too with a lathicharge, a senior party leader said, accusing the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of “suppressing the democratic rights” of opposition parties.

In New Delhi, around 80 Left activists were detained when they tried to stage a protest outside Uttar Pradesh Bhawan over the gangrape and death of the Hathras woman. The protesters assembled outside UP Bhawan, but were detained immediately and taken to Mandir Marg police station.