e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Hathras gang-rape: Family gave consent for funeral, says Uttar Pradesh ADG

Hathras gang-rape: Family gave consent for funeral, says Uttar Pradesh ADG

Villagers claimed that they wanted to take the body of the woman to her house, but the passage for ambulance was blocked

india Updated: Sep 30, 2020 18:10 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Uttar Pradesh ADG Prashant Kumar says family gave consent for the funeral. (ANI)
Uttar Pradesh ADG Prashant Kumar says family gave consent for the funeral. (ANI)
         

After the family members of the Dalit woman who was gang-raped and succumbed to her injuries claimed that her body was forcibly cremated at 2.30 am, Uttar Pradesh assistant director general (law and order) Prashant Kumar said the funeral was conducted with the consent of the family. “They were present during the funeral. The body was putrefying. The victim died yesterday in Delhi. After the post-mortem, the funeral was conducted with the consent of the family members. The details of the examination will soon be out and shared,” Prashant Kumar said.

The family claimed that the woman’s body was taken away by the police in the middle of the night for final rites.

“The police have forcibly taken the dead body, and my father along with them for cremation. When my father reached Hathras, he was immediately taken (to the crematorium) by the police,” the woman’s brother told news agency PTI.

The body of the woman reached her village around midnight and the cremation was done by 3 am on Wednesday.

The villagers claimed that they wanted to take the body of the woman to her house, but the passage for ambulance was blocked and finally cremation took place in village.

A video of the victim’s mother beating her chest to have a last look of her dead daughter has been doing rounds on social media.

The woman was raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras village by four men on September 14 and died a fortnight later after battling serious injuries. The woman was first taken to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh, but shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi after her condition deteriorated.

tags
top news
Imran Khan faces pushback over Gilgit-Baltistan move. China ties his hands
Imran Khan faces pushback over Gilgit-Baltistan move. China ties his hands
CM Yogi Adityanath speaks to UP gangrape victim’s family via video link
CM Yogi Adityanath speaks to UP gangrape victim’s family via video link
Maharashtra stays August order issued for implementation of farm reform laws
Maharashtra stays August order issued for implementation of farm reform laws
‘Demolition was a divine act’: Leaders welcome verdict in Babri case
‘Demolition was a divine act’: Leaders welcome verdict in Babri case
China, India discussing foreign ministers’ agenda to ease border face-off
China, India discussing foreign ministers’ agenda to ease border face-off
Babri demolition case: LK Advani, 31 others acquitted; no local testified
Babri demolition case: LK Advani, 31 others acquitted; no local testified
ITR filing: Deadline for assessment year 2019-20 extended to November 30
ITR filing: Deadline for assessment year 2019-20 extended to November 30
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition Verdict Live UpdatesNeena GuptaCovid 19 India TallyHathras gang rape caseCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In