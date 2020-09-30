e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Nirbhaya of Hathras killed by insensitive government: Sonia Gandhi

Nirbhaya of Hathras killed by insensitive government: Sonia Gandhi

In a video message, Sonia Gandhi said incident is a blot on the society.

india Updated: Sep 30, 2020 22:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress President Sonia Gandhi during her video addresses on the Hathras gang rape case.
Congress President Sonia Gandhi during her video addresses on the Hathras gang rape case. (ANI)
         

Congress president Sonia Gandhi said the people of the country are sad and angry over the gruesome incident and said the ‘Nirbhaya of Hathras’ did not die but was killed by a “cruel and insensitive” government and its administration.

In a video message, she said the country will speak up against this injustice and not allow the BJP to divide the country and violate the Constitution.

“This incident is a blot on our society. I want to ask is it a sin to be a girl? Is it a crime to be the daughter of a poor? What was the UP government doing? For weeks, the family’s cry for justice was not heard. There was an attempt to cover up the issue. The girl was not given proper treatment. Today, our daughter has left us. I want to say that the Nirbhaya of Hathras did not die, she was killed by an insensitive government and its administration,” Gandhi said.

“Even after her death, the girl was denied dignity and not handed over to her family. A weeping mother could not see her daughter for the last time. This is a grave sin. Her body was cremated by force. There is dignity in death. Our Hindu religion is clear about it. But she was cremated like an orphan by the police,” she added.

“What kind of justice is this? What kind of a government is this? You think you can do anything and the nation will sit and watch. Never, the nation will speak against your injustice. On behalf of the Congress party, I demand justice for the family. India belongs to everyone. Everyone has the right to live with dignity. The Constitution has given us this right. We will not allow the BJP to break the country and violate the Constitution,” the Congress president said.

Earlier in the day, her daughter and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi took on Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for the death of Hathras rape victim, saying he doesn’t have any moral right to continue as chief minister.

The 19-year-old woman from Hathras died in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday morning, nearly two weeks after she was allegedly gang raped and tortured by four men from her village on September 14.

tags
top news
Re-opening guidelines out; multiplexes, pools to partially open from Oct 15
Re-opening guidelines out; multiplexes, pools to partially open from Oct 15
Nirbhaya of Hathras killed by insensitive government: Sonia Gandhi
Nirbhaya of Hathras killed by insensitive government: Sonia Gandhi
Imran Khan faces pushback over Gilgit-Baltistan move. China ties his hands
Imran Khan faces pushback over Gilgit-Baltistan move. China ties his hands
Amit Shah to chart strategy, stem rumblings in Bengal unit at Delhi meet
Amit Shah to chart strategy, stem rumblings in Bengal unit at Delhi meet
RR vs KKR Live: Kolkata need one wicket to win
RR vs KKR Live: Kolkata need one wicket to win
Donald Trump questions credibility of India’s Covid-19 tally
Donald Trump questions credibility of India’s Covid-19 tally
‘Are all swimming pools open?’ FAQs answered
‘Are all swimming pools open?’ FAQs answered
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition Verdict Live UpdatesNeena GuptaCovid 19 India TallyHathras gang rape caseCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 guidelinesRR vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In