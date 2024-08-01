More rain likely; Delhi Police ask people to avoid Rohtak Road due to waterlogging

The Delhi Police issued an advisory for early morning commuters asking them to avoid key arterial Rohtak Road due to heavy waterlogging and potholes after multiple weather stations recorded over 100mm rainfall until Thursday morning following light to moderate rain overnight that left large parts of the city waterlogged, disrupting traffic. Waterlogged Pragati Maidan Tunnel late on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said parts of Delhi were expected to get scattered drizzle to light rain on Thursday morning. A yellow alert, which relates to the bad weather that can potentially get worse, has sounded for the rest of Thursday with light to moderate rainfall likely in parts of Delhi.

A convergence of thunderclouds on Wednesday evening led to rain in Delhi and the National Capital Region with initial extremely intense rainfall of over 50mm per hour. Weather officials said there was a drop in the rain intensity after 8:30 pm on Wednesday but it continued in most parts of Delhi until 2:30am before clouds began to clear up.

On Thursday morning, police said water was drained out of stretches such as Chaudhary Fateh Singh Marg near Majnu Ka Tilla and Okhla underpass, which impacted traffic late on Wednesday evening. On Wednesday evening, warnings were issued to avoid stretches such as Anuvrat Marg, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, the carriageway from Moolchand towards Chirag Dilli, Outer Ring Road.

IMD said weather stations, including Safdarjung, which is representative of Delhi’s weather, received heavy rainfall or over 64.4mm in a 24-hour period from 8:30 am on Wednesday until 5:30 am on Thursday. Safdarjung recorded 107.6mm of rainfall until 5:30 am, Palam 68.3mm, Delhi University 104.5mm, Najafgarh 112.5mm, and Mayur Vihar 147.5mm. Moderate rainfall was recorded at Narela (39.5mm) and Pitampura (45.5mm) during this period.

No rainfall was recorded at any weather station between 2:30 am and 5:30 am, allowing agencies to clear waterlogged roads.