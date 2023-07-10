Morning brief: 50-year-old bridges, highway swept away amid rain fury in Himachal Pradesh; and all the latest news

50-year-old bridges, highway swept away amid rain fury in Himachal Pradesh. Watch As torrential rain battered Himachal Pradesh, several bridges were seen collapsing in videos shared by people on social media. Several bridges in Himachal Pradesh collapsed as rains wreaked havoc across India. People on social media shared visuals of many bridges in the hill state that crashed into rivers where the flow of water appeared extremely powerful. Read Here. A temple submerged in the swollen Beas river in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district on Sunday. (PTI)

Joe Biden arrives in UK for meetings with King Charles, Sunak ahead of NATO summit

US President Joe Biden arrived in Britain Sunday where he will meet King Charles III and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak before continuing to Vilnius for a NATO summit, then a final stop in new NATO member Finland. Air Force One touched down at Stansted Airport north of London late in the evening. On Monday, he meets the British monarch at Windsor Castle, one of the royal residences, for the first time since Charles III's coronation. Read Here.

‘Frightening': Mamata Banerjee's ‘admirer’ Digvijaya Singh reacts to Bengal poll violence

As sporadic protests and incidents of post-poll violence continued to plague West Bengal, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday spoke out over the issue and the incidents are “unpardonable”. Singh also said he has been an admirer of chief minister Mamata Banerjee but the current situation “is not good for our democracy”. Read Here.

Lakshya Sen wins Canada Open 2023, beats reigning All England champion Li Shi Feng in straight games

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Lakshya Sen defeated reigning All England champion Li Shi Feng to win the men's singles title at the Canada Open 2023. Lakshya secured a confident straight games win over the world no. 10, defeating him 21-18, 22-20. Read Here.

Miss Netherlands 2023: Rikkie Valerie Kolle wins the title as first transgender model. Know all about her here

Congratulations Rikkie Valerie Kolle! Rikkie created history by winning the prestigious title of Miss Netherlands as the first transgender model. The runners up for this year is Nathalie Mogbelzada from Amsterdam. Habiba Mostafa won the title of Miss Congeniality and Lou Dirchs received the title of Miss Social Media. Rikkie Valerie is a 22-year-old Dutch-Moluccan model and actress from Breda. Rikkie's win secures her spot as the representative from Netherlands for the coveted 72nd Miss Universe 2023 pageant. Rikkie, post the win, aspires to be a voice and role model for the queer community, and urge them to follow their dreams. Read Here.

Satyaprem Ki Katha box office day 11 collection: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani film improves on Sunday, collects ₹ 5.25 cr

Satyaprem Ki Katha box office: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s film had shown a gradual decline since its first Monday and touched its lowest on Friday. The Sameer Vidwans directorial, however, showed decent growth in its second weekend and went on to collect ₹5.25 crore on Sunday, as per early estimates. The film now stands at around ₹66 crore in 11 days of its release. Read Here.

