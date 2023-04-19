Home / India News / Morning brief: Atiq Ahmad's wife Shaista Parveen now 'most-wanted' by UP Police, and all the latest news

Morning brief: Atiq Ahmad's wife Shaista Parveen now 'most-wanted' by UP Police, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Apr 19, 2023 09:00 AM IST

Atiq Ahmad's wife Shaista Parveen now 'most-wanted' by UP Police. Who is she?

51-year-old Shaista Parveen, the wife of mafia politician Atiq Ahmad who was shot dead in police custody, is now on the most-wanted list of the UP Police. Read more

Shaista Parveen (File photo)
China conducts surveys in the Indian Ocean, expands its naval footprint

After releasing the Mandarin names of 19 sea-bed features in the Indian Ocean, Chinese research and survey vessels are continuing to operate around the 90-degree ridge area in order to map the ocean for future submarine forays into the Indo-Pacific. Read more

Radhika Apte says 'working abroad is tough', talks about her projects in the West

Radhika Apte has always played a variety of roles on screen, each more interesting than the other. After playing a cop with a spicy way of tongue in Monica O My Darling, the actor recently played a housewife-cum-undercover spy in Anushree Mehta's film Mrs Undercover. Read more

Priyanka Chopra looks unreal in hot red gown at Citadel London Premiere with Nick Jonas, Richard Madden. Pics, videos

Priyanka Chopra walked the blue carpet last night at the London Global Premiere of Citadel with Richard Madden, cast members, and the makers of the series. Read more

‘Life has come a full circle’: Rohit's priceless gesture for Arjun after Sachin's son takes 1st IPL wicket - Watch

Rohit Sharma was mighty impressed with Arjun Tendulkar, who had his first crack at bowling a match-winning final over for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Tuesday. Read more

atiq ahmad up police
