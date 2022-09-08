Home / India News / Morning brief: Sonia Gandhi on Bharat Jodo Yatra role in Congress rejuvenation, and all the latest news

Morning brief: Sonia Gandhi on Bharat Jodo Yatra role in Congress rejuvenation, and all the latest news

Published on Sep 08, 2022 09:01 AM IST

The 3,700km-long countrywide foot march - that aims to cover 12 states and two Union territories over the next 150 days - was launched on Wednesday amid internal crisis within the Congress.(AFP)
‘Will play decisive role in Congress rejuvenation’: Sonia Gandhi on Bharat Jodo day 2

The Congress’s mass contact programme - the Bharat Jodo Yatra - will play a decisive role in the rejuvenation of the grand old party, Sonia Gandhi said on Thursday. Her comments come as party leader and her son, Rahul Gandhi, kicked off the second day of the campaign with a foot march - or 'Padyatra' - in Kanyakumari’s Agasteeswaram. Read more…

'May be he wants to help BJP': Nitish Kumar's sharp swipe at Prashant Kishor

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, whose Delhi visit this week has brought the focus back on the opposition, on Wednesday took a sharp aim at his former colleague Prashant Kishor. In his push for the unity of the opposition, Nitish Kumar has held a flurry of meetings this week, including with the Congress’s Rahul Gandhi and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Read more…

Karan Johar confirms Ileana D'Cruz is dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian on Koffee With Karan

A few weeks ago, Katrina Kaif shared a bunch of photos from her birthday celebrations in the Maldives. Those in attendance included Katrina's husband Vicky Kaushal, sister Isabelle Kaif, brother Sebastian Laurent Michel, friends Sharvari Wagh, Sunny Kaushal, Mini Mathur and others. Also part of the party was Ileana D'Cruz and her presence confused many. Read more…

Watch: Naseem Shah's 2 last-over sixes vs Afghanistan that eliminated India from Asia Cup and took Pakistan to final

After enduring back-to-back defeats against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup, for India to stay alive in the tournament required three results to go their way, the first being the outcome of the Pakistan vs Afghanistan Super 4 tie on Wednesday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Read more…

Tips for parents to monitor children’s online activities, break social media addiction in adolescents

With suicide being the second leading cause of death in the young population (10-24 years), influence of social media and Internet is immense and health experts believe digital interventions among teenage kids and young adults are significantly affecting their mental health and well-being, making them more susceptible to self-harm, suicidal ideation and later suicide attempts. Read more…

Thursday, September 08, 2022
