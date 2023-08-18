Morning brief: Supreme Court questions Gujarat over early release of Bilkis Bano case convicts, and all the latest news

SC quizzes Gujarat on ‘selective’ use of policy for Bilkis Bano convicts’ early release The opportunity to reform must be given to all prisoners and not a few, the Supreme Court said on Thursday as it asked Gujarat whether its remission policy was applied selectively and why the Mumbai court that convicted 11 people in the 2002 Bilkis Bano gang rape case was not consulted when the men were released last year. Read more Bilkis Bano was five-month pregnant when she was gang-raped during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (AP Photo)

Bajrang Dal, VHP welcome Ghulam Nabi's remark on Indian Muslims: 'Favourable indication'

Hindu right-wing outfits like Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) have welcomed DPAP chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad's statement that the majority of Indian Muslims have converted from Hinduism. Read more

Gadar 2 box office day 7 collection: Sunny Deol's film collects ₹ 283 crore in 1st week, may cross ₹ 300 crore today

Gadar 2 box office: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film that also marks the return of Utkarsh Sharma is now on the way to cross the ₹300 mark. The film collected ₹22 crore on Thursday as per early estimates which takes its total first week collection to ₹283.35 crore, as reported by Sacnilk.com. Read more

Want to live a long and fulfilling life? Learn 3 key life lessons from a 101-year-old neurologist

Dr Howard Tucker, a 101-year-old neurologist, holds the Guinness World Records title of "Oldest Practicing Doctor″ and has now secured a new teaching position at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, as he revealed in a recent video interview with Insider. Read more

Ravi Shastri, two ex-India chief selectors involved in heated on-air debate over KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer

Are KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer fit? And if they are, should they get direct entry into India's Asia Cup squad without playing any competitive matches? These are two of the biggest questions currently in every Indian cricket fan's mind. Read more

