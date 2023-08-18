Gadar 2 box office day 7 collection: Sunny Deol's film collects 283 crore in 1st week, may cross 300 crore today

Gadar 2 box office: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film that also marks the return of Utkarsh Sharma is now on the way to cross the ₹300 mark. The film collected ₹22 crore on Thursday as per early estimates which takes its total first week collection to ₹283.35 crore, as reported by Sacnilk.com. It further strengthens the chances of the film competing with this year's biggest blockbuster Pathaan, which stands at over ₹500 crore. Also read: Anupam Kher reviews Sunny Deol's Gadar 2: ‘Crowds screamed their guts out’ Sunny Deol plays Tara Singh in Gadar 2.

Gadar 2 box office

After an opening of ₹40 crore on August 11, Gadar 2 recorded its highest single-day collection on the Independence Day at ₹55.5 crore. Making a total of ₹283.35 crore in just one week is no small feat.

According to the Producers Guild of India (PGI) and Multiplex Association of India (MAI), August 11-13 was the "busiest single weekend" since cinema halls opened after the Covid pandemic with Gadar 2 earning ₹134.88 crore and OMG 2 raising ₹43.11 crore at the domestic box office.

Oh My Gadar

Gadar 2 had released alongside Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, which also continues to perform well at the box office despite being given an ‘A’ certificate. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam and touches upon the subject of sex education in Indian schools. Akshay had announced a new term for Bollywood's very own Barbenheimer - ‘Oh My Gadar’ on Thursday while thanking the audience for loving both the films.

More about Gadar 2

Set in 1971, Gadar 2 follows Tara Singh (Sunny Deol)'s journey to Pakistan to rescue his son, Charanjeet Singh (Utkarsh Sharma), from the Pakistani Army. Ameesha Patel is once again seen as Tara's wife Sakeena.

Director Anil Sharma had tweeted on Thursday, while sharing the 6-day total of the film, “Mohabbatein jab milti hain .. aashirwad jab milta hai .. toh kamaal hota hai (amazing things happen when you receive love and blessings) .. 6th day .. collection never before like this .. GOD is very kind.” The film stood at ₹261 crore after six days of its release.

