Anupam Kher reviews Sunny Deol's Gadar 2: ‘Crowds screamed their guts out’

Actor Anupam Kher on Thursday went to catch a screening of Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 at Mumbai's popular single-screen theatre, Gaeity Galaxy. He kept his Twitter audience updated about his experience and also shared a detailed review of the film. While praising the film, Anupam called it a ‘tsunami of emotions,' and gave the highest credit to Sunny. Also read: Gadar 2 Twitter reviews: Fans predict Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's 'zabardast entertainer' will surely break records Anupam Kher shared an old photo with Sunny Deol

Anupam Kher watches Gadar 2

Anupam tweeted about watching Gadar 2 and dropped a photo with Sunny. He wrote, “Going to see my friend's @iamsunnydeol movie #Gadar2 in the cinema hall! Be victorious! #Excited.” Sometime later, he updated, “Watching #Gadar2 in a single screen theatre. It is houseful.”

In a long note, Anupam wrote, “Just watched #Gadar2 in Gaiety/Galaxy theatre in Bandra. Last time I went to this single screen theatre was for the premiere of my movie #Hum. #Gadar2 is a tsunami of emotions felt not only by the actors on screen but also by the audiences in the theatre. It takes you on a roller coaster ride of what it means to be a proud Indian. In fact it celebrates the multi culture/ multi religion facet of our country. It is cathartic. Crowds scream their guts out at every dialogue.”

Anupam Kher on Sunny Deol

Coming to Sunny Deol, Anupam called him a cult figure and continued, “@iamsunnydeol is not an actor anymore. He is cult in himself. He is on fire. And you feel the heat in your soul. @iutkarsharma is fantastic with great promise. @manishwadhwa as Pak general is superb. Thank you @Anilsharma_dir for taking me on this raw joyride in a cinema hall. Jai Ho!” Previously, Akshay Kumar, Subhash Ghai, Madhur Bhandarkar, Salman Khan and Kangana Ranaut had praised the film.

Gadar 2

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 features Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol. Their 2001 film Gadar was one of the highest-grossing films in Bollywood history at that time.

The Hindustan Times review of Gadar 2 read, “Sunny Deol brings back the innocence of his character and his scenes light up the screen. If you look close, Tara is a peace-loving man who resorts to extremely violence only when needed. That's evident from the scenes where he punches a Pakistani cop in the face and doesn't even bother to pick the rifle that could have been of help later. Ameesha is just average and doesn't even try to do anything different than what she did in the first film. In fact, I found her rather bland and soulless. However, Tara and Sakeena's chemistry remains as sweet and pure as you'd expect. Wadhwa, as the antagonist, looks evil and has a strong screen presence.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON