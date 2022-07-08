Morning brief: Team Uddhav moves SC against governor's invite to Shinde to form govt, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Uddhav camp moves SC against Maharashtra guv invite to Shinde to form govt

The Uddhav Thackeray camp has filed a fresh petition in the Supreme Court against Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision on June 30 to invite Eknath Shinde to form the government, news agency ANI has reported. The move comes more than a week after Shinde took oath as the chief minister of the state that saw the fall of the 2.5 years old Maha Vikas Aghadi government last month. Read more…

BJP sacks Haryana IT cell incharge amid calls for arrest over old tweet on Islam

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday removed its Haryana IT cell incharge amid calls for his arrest over a five-year-old controversial tweet involving Prophet Mohammed and Islam, reported news agency PTI. According to a statement issued by Haryana BJP secretary Gulshan Bhatia, party's state unit chief O P Dhankar removed Arun Yadav with immediate effect. But the statement didn't mention the reason behind Yadav's removal. Read more…

Rohit Sharma surpasses Virat Kohli for massive India captaincy record during 1st T20I against England

India captain Rohit Sharma made his international return after over three months as he led the side in the first of three T20Is against England. Rohit was forced to miss the rescheduled fifth and final Test of the series against England in Edgbaston due to Covid-19 infection. In Rohit's absence, Jasprit Bumrah had led the Indian side as it faced a seven-wicket defeat, conceding a 2-2 draw. Read more…

Naga Chaitanya said lines in English so Dhootha co-star Prachi Desai would understand: 'Most humble star I have met'

Prachi Desai is set to make her Telugu language debut in the Amazon Prime Video series Dhootha later this year. The show marks the streaming debut of actor Naga Chaitanya, who has been a known name and face in the film industry for over a decade. Read more…

Diabetic foot treatment: Here's all you need to know about stem cell therapy

Diabetes is nothing less than a pandemic as according to the World Health Organization, about 422 million people have diabetes worldwide. High blood sugar levels affect different organs and tissues of the body leading to a compromised quality of life. Read more…