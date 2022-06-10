Morning brief: US panel finds Trump's poll claims at heart of Capitol riots, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Trump, his claims of stolen elections were at heart of Capitol riots: panel

A congressional panel investigating last year's deadly Capitol riot began laying out its case Thursday that Donald Trump and his claims of a stolen election were at the heart of a conspiracy that drove the shocking mob assault.

Conditions are favourable for monsoon advancement: IMD

The Southwest monsoon may advance into Goa and southern parts of Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh over the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday, adding that conditions were favourable for the monsoon covering more parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and the central Arabian sea as well as the west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal.

Can't ask them to drop Rohit Sharma or KL Rahul and prefer me as opener: Ishan Kishan after fiery fifty vs South Africa

Two of Ishan Kishan's first three boundaries came from thick outside edges. He was beaten five times - some because of genuine movement from the pitch, the rest due to him trying to force the issue - in the first 5 overs of India's innings but he did not throw it away. He hung in there and yet did not shy away from trying his shots.

When Mika Singh left brother Daler Mehndi's crew for solo career, he cried for four days: Dukh tha alag ho raha hai'

Mika Singh has carved a name for himself in the music industry over the two decades that he has been active. His own identity has become so strong that people often forget that Mika started his career under the tutelage of older brother Daler Mehndi, a popular singer himself.