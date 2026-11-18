Lateef Bhat, the last active local terrorist commander of South Kashmir, was killed in an intense encounter in J&K's Kulgam on Wednesday morning, with the operation involving a video call with the security forces in a bid to have him surrender.

Security personnel are seen near the site of an encounter at the zalgalpura area of Kulgam, south of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on November 18 (Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times)

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Security forces made repeated attempts to persuade local terrorist Lateef to surrender before he entered a mosque and opened fire around 2:45 am during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kulgam Anayat Ali said, speaking to ANI news agency, on Wednesday.

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Lateef Bhat, who was believed to be behind the November 11 Akhran attack on CRPF personnel, managed to escape a security operation that killed his aide in south Kashmir’s Kulgam, making it the third time the 23-year-old he slipped away in the past year, HT had reported on Tuesday, citing people aware of the matter. His aide — Umar Nisar Dar — was also allegedly involved in the attack on CRPF personnel that left three injured.

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Deep Dive How did security forces try to persuade Lateef Bhat to surrender in Kulgam? Kulgam SSP Anayat Ali spoke to Bhat by video call and later through a phone provided inside the cordoned-off area. Security forces urged him to give up his arms, but he refused and entered a mosque. Why did security forces exercise restraint during the operation inside the mosque? Security forces said they were following standard operating procedures and wanted to limit damage to the mosque. They kept the area cordoned off while considering ways to secure Bhat’s surrender or otherwise end the operation with minimal damage. Which attacks was Lateef Bhat linked to before he was killed? Bhat was suspected of involvement in the November 11 attack that injured three CRPF personnel in Kulgam. He was also linked to the killings of two migrant workers and a Jammu and Kashmir Police head constable, and to alleged plans targeting Amarnath Yatra pilgrims.

{{^usCountry}} While Dar was killed in an encounter in Kulgam on Monday, Bhat escaped but had sustained injuries, HT earlier quoted an official in Delhi, who asked not to be named. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Dar was killed in an encounter in Kulgam on Monday, Bhat escaped but had sustained injuries, HT earlier quoted an official in Delhi, who asked not to be named. {{/usCountry}}

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In a fresh encounter that broke out in the early hours of Wednesday, security forces managed to gun down Lateef Bhat, who hid inside a mosque while efforts asking him to surrender failed.

Lateef Bhat's last moments

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Recalling the efforts to secure his surrender, Ali said he personally spoke to Lateef over a video call and later through a phone provided inside the cordoned-off area. "I personally had a video call with him, and I spoke with him for a fairly long time through a phone provided inside," the SSP said, adding that security forces tried hard to persuade him to give up arms.

"We tried hard to persuade him to surrender, telling him that he is still young and has his whole life ahead of him. He did not agree and entered a mosque and opened fire around 2:45 am," Ali said.

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The SSP said security forces were exercising maximum restraint to prevent damage to the mosque while following standard operating procedures (SOPs).

"We are strictly following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and exercising maximum restraint to ensure minimal damage to the mosque. We will neutralise this terrorist in due time; if it takes longer, we have no issue, as we have time and daylight on our side," he said.

Ali said the area had been properly cordoned off and that security forces were considering all possible measures to ensure that Lateef either surrendered or was dealt with while causing zero or minimal damage to the mosque.

Describing the operation as a major success for security forces, the SSP said Lateef had joined the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) exactly a year earlier, on November 18, 2025.

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"This will be one of our biggest successes of 2026. He became active on this very day last year (November 18, 2025), joined Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and was heavily self-radicalised. He was receiving instructions from across the border to disrupt peace, tourism, and the economy after carrying out 3-4 ruthless attacks," Ali said.

A security official, who asked not to be named, had earlier said that Bhat uses his knowledge of the local terrain to blend into crowds and fire at targets from close range.

Little is known about how Bhat joined the terror ranks. Photos circulated last year on social media showed he joined the Lashkar-e-Taiba’s proxy Kashmir Revolution Army on November 17, 2025. Two days later, on November 19, 2025, his family filed a missing complaint at the Kulgam police station.

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Since his reported disappearance, Bhat, a former carpenter and the only active trained local terrorist, has been linked to the July 31 killing of two migrant workers from Chhattisgarh at a brick kiln in Kulgam. He is also believed to have been behind the July 22 killing of a J&K police head constable, and the foiled attacks on the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims. Read full report here

(With inputs from Prawesh Lama and Mir Ehsan)