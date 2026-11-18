A fresh encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday, with most-wanted terrorist Lateef Bhat, who had escaped the cordon after his aide was killed earlier this week, now trapped, officials said. Bhat is believed to be the last active local terrorist commander in South Kashmir. A security official during an encounter between terrorists and security forces, in Kulgam district. (PTI)

Bhat has taken shelter inside a mosque since Wednesday morning. Efforts by security forces to persuade him to surrender have failed so far. The village of Zangalgam has been cordoned off, and an operation is underway to neutralise the terrorist.

Kashmir Zone Police confirmed the encounter in a post on X, saying, "#Encounter started with terrorists and joint party of JKP and SF in Kulgam."