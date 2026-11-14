S Jaishankar on India-US trade deal: 'Bulk of issues sorted, remaining concerns more on American side'

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said the US-India trade deal is expected to be closed soon, with bulk of the issues sorted out and last remaining concerns more at the American end than that of New Delhi.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2026 (HT)

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Jaishankar, while speaking at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2026, said that the aim is to have a trade deal with is mutually beneficial and balanced. Track LIVE updates from Hindustan Times Leadership Summit here

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“It is certainly our hope and, I would say, in many ways, our expectation that we are in the final stretch. That is no secret. If Mr Piyush Goyal were sitting here, he would be able to give you a more detailed answer. But my understanding, since we consult very closely on this matter, is that we have sorted out the bulk of the issues. There are a few remaining issues to be addressed,” Jaishankar said.

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{{^usCountry}} He added that, “In many cases, these concerns are not so much on our side, because the changes have been more on the American side than ours. So, the hope is that we should be able to conclude the deal soon.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that, “In many cases, these concerns are not so much on our side, because the changes have been more on the American side than ours. So, the hope is that we should be able to conclude the deal soon.” {{/usCountry}}

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'Final stages are impatient'

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Talking about what he described as impatience towards the final stage of any big event, Jaishankar said, “But look, in the final stages of any negotiation, everybody becomes impatient. People want to know what the specific issues are and how long it will take. Negotiators don't usually disclose such details during a negotiation."

"Many years ago, I was involved in a nuclear negotiation, and we went through a very similar experience. People would ask: How long will it take? When will you conclude it? What is holding it up?” he said.

The foreign minister also touched upon the conflicts in West Asia and Ukraine, and also spoke of the crises parts of Africa are facing.

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Jaishankar spoke of a readjustment of the world order that includes the rise of new powers. The rivalry between the United States and China, he said, was one of the factors behind the ongoing frictions, but not the only one.

A strong and steady leadership is imperative in these times, he said.