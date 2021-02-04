Motivated campaigns targeting India will never succeed: EAM S Jaishankar
Motivated campaigns targeting India will never succeed, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday, in comments that came on a day his ministry hit out singer Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg for their support to farmers agitating against the new agricultural laws.
A tweet by Rihanna extending support to protesting farmers triggered a wave of support for them by a number of global celebrities, activists and politicians.
"Motivated campaigns targeting India will never succeed. We have the self confidence today to hold our own. This India will push back," Jaishankar said on Twitter with hastags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.
In a strong response to the remarks made by Rihanna and other celebrities and activists, the Ministry of External Affairs earlier said the "temptation" of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments is "neither accurate, nor responsible".
Besides Rihanna, Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, Meena Harris, an American lawyer and niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris, actress Amanda Cerni, singers Jay Sean, Dr Zeus and former adult star Mia Khalifa too voiced their support to the protesting farmers.
Rihanna on Tuesday became the first global name to voice her support to the ongoing farmers agitation while criticising the Internet shutdown at the protest sites at Delhi border.
In its reaction, the MEA also said some "vested interest groups" are trying to enforce their agenda on the protests and that a very small section of farmers in parts of the country have some reservations about the farm reforms which were passed by the Parliament after a full debate and discussion.
"Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken," the MEA said in the statement on 'recent comments by foreign individuals and entities on the farmers' protests'.
Tens of thousands of farmers have been protesting at three border points on the outskirts of Delhi demanding a complete repeal of the three farm laws.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand to begin 2nd phase of vaccination; police, civic workers up next
- In the second phase, over 2 lakh frontline workers will be vaccinated in the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Both Congress and CPI(M) have lost credibility in Kerala: Nadda
- This is Nadda’s first visit to Kerala after becoming the party president. A former Union health minister, he criticised the state’s role in combating Covid-19.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Opposition, Centre spar in Rajya Sabha over farm laws; Lower House still stalled
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Government fends off global clamour on farm stir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coins worth ₹14.86 lakh missing from Union Bank in Odisha, staff under scanner
- Police officials said Santosh Kumar, who joined as branch manager on January 21, detected the discrepancy. Kumar lodged an FIR at Paradip Lock police station against two former bank managers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Motivated campaigns targeting India will never succeed: EAM S Jaishankar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, Saudi Arabia to set up joint working groups on defence and security
- The Saudi side thanked India for standing by Saudi Arabia during the pandemic, including facilitating travel of Indian healthcare professionals to the country, and looked forward to supply of India-made Covid-19 vaccines, the external affairs ministry said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shashi Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai file plea in top court to quash FIRs
- The Congress leader's petition seeks quashing of the nine first information reports (FIRs) pending against him in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Antibiotic intake in India rises by 30% in a decade, says report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What’s the value of a tree? Age multiplied by ₹74.5k: SC panel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt may tweak policy for infra projects in forest areas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One held for murder of IndiGo manager in Bihar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TN govt fortifies places with Jaya link ahead of Sasikala’s arrival
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIADMK moves to deny Sasikala access to Jayalalithaa’s memorials
- Jayalalithaa’s memorial is likely to be one of the stops for Sasikala when she returns to Chennai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC refuses to order probe into violence during tractor rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox