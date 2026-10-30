MP CM Mohan Yadav announces 2% DA hike for government employees, pensioners

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday announced a 2 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees and officers, with the revised allowance effective from January 2026.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (ANI)

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Following the increase, government employees will receive arrears for the nine-month period from January to September in three equal monthly instalments. The enhanced DA will be paid in cash along with the October salary, payable in November.

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“The state government is going to increase the Dearness Allowance (DA) for its employees and officers by 2 per cent. The revised DA will be effective from January. The arrears for the nine-month period from January to September will be paid in three equal monthly instalments. The increased DA will be paid in cash along with the October salary, payable in November,” CM Yadav said in a post on X.

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{{^usCountry}} The Chief Minister further announced that Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners would also be increased by 2 per cent with effect from July 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Chief Minister further announced that Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners would also be increased by 2 per cent with effect from July 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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“For pensioners, Dearness Relief (DR) will also be increased by 2 per cent with effect from July 2026. The government has always stood by the interests of pensioners and employees,” the CM added in the post.

CM Yadav said the state government always took care of the interests of its officers and employees, adding that the state government consistently stood by the interests of pensioners and employees. (ANI)