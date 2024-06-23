MPs with agricultural background a common theme in 18th Lok Sabha

New Delhi Lawmakers from an agricultural background will form the biggest group in the 18th Lok Sabha, followed by those from the fields of business and social work, data available with the Lok Sabha secretariat shows. The data, soon to be published, also shows that at least 316 MPs are graduates or postgraduates while four were not able to complete their matriculation. Data shows that at least 316 MPs are graduates or postgraduates while four were not able to complete their matriculation. (ANI)

148 newly elected MPs have stated agriculture as their profession while another 13 lawmakers of the 18th Lok Sabha declared themselves as farmers; 76 members have a business background while 58 are social workers.

“When newly elected MPs come to register themselves for the Lok Sabha, we collect background information about the MPs for our database. All this information will be available on our website as well as in the book, Who’s Who of the 18th Lok Sabha,” said a senior official.

All newly elected MPs have to register with the Lok Sabha secretariat to get the identity card that gives them free access to the Parliament complex. Additionally, the lawmakers also get an SBI bank account, enrolment in the Central Government Health Scheme and transit accommodation in New Delhi.

“While welcoming the members, the secretariat also provided each one of them with a set of publications relating to the Constitution of India, rules, directions and some other useful publications in hard copies,” said a second official.

While the Lower House will have 32 advocates and three lawyers, there is one former high court judge too as Abhijit Gandopadhyay of the BJP won from Tamluk. There will be seven medical practitioners, four engineers and as many film artists. There is also one strategy consultant and a retired IAS officer.

The most senior member, age-wise, of the new Lok Sabha is DMK’s TR Baalu, 83, while Samajwadi Party MP Pushpendra Saroj, 25, is the youngest.

The MPs have given their preference of language to take oath, which starts from Monday. At least 191 MPs have mentioned that they want to take oath in Hindi and 164 MPs said they would take oath in languages other than Hindi or English. A MP can’t participate in the functions of the House before taking oath. Unlike Rajya Sabha lawmakers, who can take oath at the Vice President’s chamber, all Lok Sabha lawmakers have to take oath in the House.

“With a view to reducing the paper work and making the registration formalities of members seamless, the registration process of the newly elected members was done through an online integrated software application. Members didn’t require to sign multiple physical forms with various branches. This also saved a substantial amount of time of members,” said the first Lok Sabha official.