IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Billionaire Mukesh Ambani sends oxygen from his refineries to aid India’s Covid-19 fight
Reliance is diverting some oxygen streams meant for its petroleum coke gasification units, the official said.(MINT, Reuters)
Reliance is diverting some oxygen streams meant for its petroleum coke gasification units, the official said.(MINT, Reuters)
india news

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani sends oxygen from his refineries to aid India’s Covid-19 fight

Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. has started supplying oxygen from Jamnagar to Maharashtra at no cost, according to a company official, who asked not to be identified due to internal policy.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg |
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 05:06 PM IST

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani is diverting oxygen produced at his refineries to help India battle a savage coronavirus outbreak that’s paralyzed the commercial capital as daily new infections spike by a record.

Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd., which operates the world’s biggest refining complex in western India, has started supplying oxygen from Jamnagar to Maharashtra at no cost, according to a company official, who asked not to be identified due to internal policy. The western state will get 100 tons of the gas from Reliance, Eknath Shinde, urban development minister, said in a tweet.

India is in the grip of a second wave of Covid-19 infections that has caught the federal and state governments unprepared, with local media reporting that patients are dying due to a shortage of oxygen and hospital beds. Maharashtra state is home to the financial hub of Mumbai where the fresh outbreak is most severe, and where Ambani officially resides and Reliance has its headquarters.

Reliance is diverting some oxygen streams meant for its petroleum coke gasification units after making it suitable for medical use, the official said. A company spokesman couldn’t immediately comment.

Separately, state-run Bharat Petroleum Corp. has built up a stockpile of 20 tons of medical-grade oxygen at its Kochi refinery in southern India that can be readily offered, the company said in an emailed statement. It previously supplied 25 tons of oxygen for medical use.

Bharat Petroleum can further supply about 1.5 tons of oxygen daily from the Kochi plant, where it has a unit that can produce medical-grade oxygen, according to the statement.

Refineries can produce limited volumes of industrial oxygen in air-separation plants meant for nitrogen production. Medical-use oxygen can be extracted by scrubbing out other gases, such as carbon dioxide, to make it 99.9% pure.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india covid-19 mukesh ambani + 1 more

Related Stories

On Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh recorded 9,720 fresh coronavirus cases(Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO (Representative Image))
On Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh recorded 9,720 fresh coronavirus cases(Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO (Representative Image))
india news

Centre asks MP to stock up on oxygen and ICU beds as Covid-19 cases rise

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi
UPDATED ON APR 15, 2021 04:54 PM IST
  • Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla chaired a high-level meeting to review the status of coronavirus infection and public health measures taken by the Madhya Pradesh government and focused on a five-fold strategy of “test, track, treat, vaccinate”.
READ FULL STORY
On April 1, when chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addressed the state to announce the 15 days curfew period, he mentioned the shortage of oxygen supply for medical purposes. (Rishikesh Choudhary/ HT PHOTO)
On April 1, when chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addressed the state to announce the 15 days curfew period, he mentioned the shortage of oxygen supply for medical purposes. (Rishikesh Choudhary/ HT PHOTO)
pune news

Covid second wave: Task force urges govt to suspend routine work in hospitals that consume oxygen

By Steffy Thevar
UPDATED ON APR 15, 2021 04:19 PM IST
They have also recommended introducing new treatment protocols to ensure that the liquid oxygen is optimally used
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP