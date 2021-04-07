Mukhtar Ansari's wife approaches Supreme Court

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s wife Afshan Ansari has moved the Supreme Court seeking safety for the Mau MLA while he is being shifted to Banda district jail in Uttar Pradesh from Rupnagar jail in Punjab, and during trial in pending cases in the state.

Afshan, alleging imminent threat to Ansari’s life, has sought intervention of the top court to ensure that her husband is not killed in a so-called fake encounter.

“The petitioner is in complete fear that now any time an untoward incident can happen to her husband but for protective directions passed by this Hon’ble Court,” Afshan said in her plea. The court is expected to hear her petition on Friday.