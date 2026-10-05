Multiple schools across Delhi receive bomb threats; nothing suspicious, say police

Multiple schools across the national Capital received bomb threat mails on Monday morning, prompting authorities to undertake emergency evacuations and anti-sabotage checks, said police.

According to police, the schools received the emails early in the morning and found it between 11am-12pm. (Representative file photo)

Police and Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said threats were sent to Sardar Patel Vidyalaya at Lodhi Estate, Chinmaya Vidyalaya in Vasant Vihar and other schools in Lutyens’ Delhi area.

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The school administrations informed the police and fire control room and initiated safety and security protocols, said a senior police officer.

According to police, the schools received the emails early in the morning and found it between 11am-12pm.

Also Read: 3 Ludhiana schools get bomb threat emails again

A DFS official said the fire control room received one call from Vasant Vihar about the bomb threat at 12:30pm and sent a fire tender.

“We sent fire tenders along with personnel to carry out the necessary evacuation and checking operations,” the official said.

Multiple police teams reached the schools along with members of the bomb detection and disposal squad, sniffer dogs and other agencies.

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{{^usCountry}} “The evacuation process was carried out, and anti-sabotage checks were conducted. Nothing suspicious has been found yet,” the officer added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The evacuation process was carried out, and anti-sabotage checks were conducted. Nothing suspicious has been found yet,” the officer added. {{/usCountry}}

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In a message to parents, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya said, “Dear parents, the school has received a security threat. All students have been safely evacuated to the ground outside . The police have been informed. Once the school is declared safe, classes will be resumed”

Two weeks back, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya and other schools had received similar bomb threats during their examination time.