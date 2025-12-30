Search
Tue, Dec 30, 2025
Mumbai BEST bus accident caught on camera; CCTV shows people panicking, rushing to safety

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Dec 30, 2025 12:37 pm IST

Mumbai's BEST bus was reversing when it crushed people waiting around the bus stop outside Bhandup railway station

Four people lost their lives, and nine others were injured in Mumbai after a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) bus reversed and struck people standing in a queue.

Four people, including three women and one man, were killed in the Mumbai BEST bus accident, while nine others were injured.(Raju Shinde/Hindustan Times)
A CCTV footage from a nearby shop in Bhandup has now gone viral, capturing the moments of the accident.

The accident took place at 10:05 pm outside Bhandup railway station in the city. As per the initial reports, the driver was attempting to take a U-turn to move to the adjacent bus depot but accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brakes.

A video has now gone viral showing showing people panicking and frantically running to safety inside a shop as the bus races forward.

Watch

Also read: U-turn goes wrong, witnesses blame hawkers: What to know on Mumbai BEST bus accident that killed 4

Four people, including three women and one man, were killed in the accident, while nine others were injured. Balasaheb Pawar, a senior police inspector, told HT that the forensic team reached the spot along with the police team.

Some of those who died in the fatal accident were identified as Pranita Rasam, Prashant Shinde and Mansi Gurav, HT earlier reported.

Several eyewitnesses also blamed the hawkers encroaching on the footpath, due to which they had to walk on the road. An eyewitness told PTI that buses struggle to make a U-turn due to the hawkers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences to the families of the deceased. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis also expressed grief, calling the accident “extremely unfortunate.” He also announced financial assistance of 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

Also read: At least 4 people crushed to death by BEST bus while reversing in Mumbai

Meanwhile, the police said that the bus driver has been taken into custody for questioning and the probe is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident, news agency ANI reported.

Mumbai DCP Hemraj Singh Rajput said that the BEST bus is being inspected to check for any mechanical and technical faults.

(Inputs from HT correspondent)

Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Mumbai BEST bus accident caught on camera; CCTV shows people panicking, rushing to safety
