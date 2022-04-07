Mumbai civic body says first case of Sars-Cov-2 variant XE found; Centre denies

An infection of the XE sub-variant of the Sars-CoV-2 Omicron variant was reported in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement on Wednesday, following the results of the latest batch of samples sent for genome sequencing, but the detection appeared to be disputed by the Union health ministry, which said a detailed analysis by Insacog experts suggested it was not XE.

In its statement, BMC said of the 230 samples, the XE variant was detected in one sample, the Kappa variant was detected in one sample, and the Omicron variant was detected in 228 samples.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner incharge of BMC’s public health department said, “As per our genome sequencing results, the sample tested positive for the XE variant, subject to verification. With directives from the Government of India, we will send the sample to the GoI for verification. There can be margin for error, especially in this case as it is a mutant of two strains.”

A Union health ministry official, asking not to be named, said: “The analysis of Insacog scientific group using FAST Q Tool for analysis shows that in all probability it is not XE”.

The samples were analysed in detail by genomic experts of Indian SARS-CoV -2 Genomics Consortium (Insacog). A senior official in the National Centre for Disease Control too said “there was no final confirmation” on the new variant.

The XE is the result of a recombination of the BA.1 and BA.2, the first two Omicron variant lineages that spread widely. Such recombinations are common.

In terms of its genetic makeup, XE has the Spike protein and other key structural features of the BA.2, which experts said suggests will behave similar to the BA.2, a variant that has already spread widely in India.

“It appears to be more transmissible but there is no confirmed evidence for it. Even though it won’t be surprising if it is found to be more transmissible as we have seen BA.2 has been more transmissible than BA.1. There are going to be newer variants as it is an RNA virus and RNA viruses are highly replicating in nature,” said Dr Ekta Gupta, senior microbiologist, Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, that is a prominent lab in Delhi to conduct Sars-Cov-2 genome sequencing.

BMC’s Kakani agreed. “There is no cause for concern, as the patient recovered quickly, and did not have severe symptoms. All high risk contacts were traced and none tested positive for covid-19. Moreover, it has now been one month. This case was post the third wave and did not have any impact on the surge in cases in Mumbai.”

In March, Mumbai reported 1,519 covid-19 cases, with cases peaking at 100 in a single day, and dropping to as low as 30. In contrast, Mumbai reported 9,882 cases in February, and 261,213 cases in January, which was the peak of the 3rd wave for the city.

The Covid-19 positive case of the purported XE infection was a 50-year-old woman. She returned from South Africa on February 10, 2022, and tested negative for Covid-19. However, in a routine test on March 2, 2022, at Suburban diagnostics laboratory, she tested positive and was quarantined at Taj Lands End hotel in Mumbai. She tested negative in another test conducted the next day - March 3, 2022, at Spice Health lab.

The statement said, “The person was asymptomatic and had no comorbidities. She had no travel history prior to her return from South Africa on February 10, 2022. She was fully vaccinated, with both doses of Comirnaty (Pfizer-BioNTech) vaccine.” The person is a costume designer by profession and a member of a shooting crew, according to the Mumbai civic body.

Dr Om Shrivastav, a member of the state covid-19 task force, said: “At present, there is no cause for concern for Mumbai. This scenario may change, but the Covid case figures of the past month have shown low number of cases per day. This is a good sign. However, these results are not enough to determine the extent of the spread of XE variant in Mumbai.”

Dr Rahul Pandit, who is also a member of the state task force said, “There is no need to panic, and we should take Covid-19 appropriate precautions - such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing - as we have been doing over two years. We can carry on with our day to day life with these precautions. Also, low number of case over the past month shows Mumbai is doing well.”

Dr Shashank Joshi, who is also a member of the state task force said, “Mumbai XE variant case occurred in first week in March from an international traveller who fully recovered but Genomic data is out today. No need to panic, follow covid appropriate behavior.”

Out of the 230 samples from Mumbai sent for Genome Sequencing, only 21 patients had to be hospitalised and none of them needed oxygen support. Of these 21, 9 had taken both doses of covid-19 vaccine, and 12 had not taken either dose of the vaccine. One death of a 47-year-old female was reported among the 230 patients, however, she died due to a stomach related disorder, BMC statement said on Wednesday.