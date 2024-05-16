Mumbai hoarding collapse: Death toll rises to 16 after 2 more bodies retrieved | Top updates

The death toll in the Mumbai hoarding collapse incident in Ghatkopar jumped to 16 after two more bodies were retrieved from a trapped car under the billboard, an NDRF official told news agency PTI. The official said, "The bodies of a male and a female were retrieved from the car struck below the hoarding in Chheda Nagar area shortly after midnight." Rescue and relief work underway near the site of the hoarding collapse at Ghatkopar(PTI)

The search and rescue operations in the case continued for over 55 hours after the massive illegal hoarding in Ghatkopar collapsed on a petrol pump, with dozens left trapped under the debris. So far, 89 persons have been pulled out from under the collapsed hoarding, of whom 16 were declared dead.

The bodies of the two more deceased were located by the NDRF on Wednesday night, but pulled out from a trapped car under the hoarding in the early hours of Thursday. A total of 75 people were left injured in the case, out of which 32 have been discharged from hospitals and 42 are still undergoing treatment.

The rescue teams operations have to be extra careful while cutting through the rubble and the pipes in order to avoid fire incidents, due to the proximity to the petrol pump, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in its release on Wednesday.

