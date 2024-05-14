Mumbai hoarding collapse: Accused named in 23 criminal cases, was arrested on rape charges

Bhavesh Bhinde, proprietor of the advertising agency allegedly responsible for the hoarding collapse onto a petrol pump in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area, has a troubling history with 23 criminal cases against him. He was also recently arrested on rape charges, reported PTI. After Monday's hoarding crash in which at least 14 people died, Bhinde has been absconding, while a case under IPC section 304 was registered against him at Pantnagar police station.(PTI)

Bhinde has been on the run since the Monday incident that claimed at least 14 lives. A case has been lodged against Bhinde under IPC section 304 at the Pantnagar police station in Mumbai in connection with the collapse.

In January, Bhavesh Bhinde was arrested in connection with a rape case filed at Mulund police station but later secured bail, according to the PTI report. Bhinde, the owner of Ego Media, also contested in the Maharashtra assembly elections in 2009, a police official said.

As per BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, a different company owned by Bhavesh Bhinde was placed on the blacklist by the commercial department of the Indian Railways in 2017-18 due to numerous complaints regarding the installation of unauthorized hoardings.

At least 14 people were killed, and dozens were injured after the iron hoarding collapsed in Ghatkopar. Following the hoarding collapse incident, Central Railway authorities instructed all five of its divisions to conduct audits of similar structures within their respective zones.

Central Railway's chief spokesperson said the engineering department has been asked to carry out the audit of all the hoardings.

"A detailed structural audit is being carried out and will be completed shortly as per the instructions of Ram Karan Yadav, the general manager of the Central Railway," Swapnil Nila said.

The Mumbai division of Central Railways has installed 138 hoardings across 99 different sites. These hoardings range in size up to 100 x 40 feet, with contract durations spanning from five years to a maximum of seven years.

Speaking about the collapse of iron hoarding, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani on Tuesday said that action will be taken against all the illegal hoardings in Mumbai. The commissioner added that the hoarding that collapsed in Ghatkopar was not permitted by the civic body.

Speaking to reporters, BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani said, "BMC has ordered that action be taken against all illegal hoarding in the city. We are starting that today. A case has been registered in this case. This hoarding did not have any permission. A complaint was also received that some trees were also cut so that this hoarding would be visible. We have also registered a case again."

(With inputs from agencies)