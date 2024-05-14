Mumbai Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: Ajmera Group reacts after old ad from the same spot goes viral

Real estate company on Tuesday reacted after an old post featuring its advertisement on the now-collapsed hoarding in Mumbai's Ghatkopar was widely shared. The company said it had rented the advertisement space for five days in April last year and that it does not own or manage the space. Fourteen people died and 75 were injured after the massive hoarding collapsed in during the dust storm and the unseasonal rain that lashed Mumbai on Monday. A 100-foot tall billboard was fell on a petrol pump and nearby houses at the Cheddanagar Junction in the Ghatkopar area.(X)

“Ajmera Group took this advertisement space on rent for 5 days in April 2023. This space is in no way owned or managed by Ajmera Group or by any of our entities. We regret the loss of life and urge the appropriate authorities to take action on the people responsible,” the company wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Take a look at Ajmera Group's reaction:

A social media post from April 2023, on Ajmera's LinkedIn account, showed an ad of the company claiming that it was “Asia's largest hoarding at Ghatkopar”.

“The hardwork and dedication of our team has paid off! What an incredible feeling to be a part of the Guinness World Record. This is a proud moment for everyone at Ajmera Group,” the company had written.

Rescue and search operations continued at the Ghatkopar hoarding site a day after the tragedy. A terrifying video showed the 120 x 120 square feet hoarding falling at a petrol pump.

Video: Giant hoarding collapses in Ghatkopar amid dust storm

At least 12 fire engines and other vehicles were involved in the search and rescue operation since the incident on Monday. Two NDRF teams, comprising 100 personnel, also joined the operation on Monday evening.

Two heavy duty cranes and two hydra cranes were being used in the operation along with two earth-excavating machines and 25 ambulances, the civic official said.

In Mumbai's Wadala East, a huge metal tower collapsed, injuring at least three people. The accident was caught on camera in another viral video.