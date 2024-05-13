Terrifying Mumbai dust storm video shows massive scaffolding falling: ‘Gaya bhai, gaya’

A scaffolding dislodged in Mumbai’s Wadala East amid a severe dust storm coupled with heavy rainfall that whipped through the city on Monday. At least seven people were injured and have been taken to Rajawadi Hospital. Mumbai rain: A scaffolding collapsed in Wadala East during the dust storm. (X)

A terrifying video showing the scaffolding falling as vehicles passed by in Wadala East was shared online.

Watch the video here:

In another incident, a giant billboard fell on a fuel station in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar East. At least seven people were injured and rushed to hospital.

“Some people are feared trapped under the hoarding, and a search and rescue operation is underway,” a civic body said.

Heavy winds, lightning, and rain lashed Mumbai and nearby regions of Thane and Palghar. The most affected areas include Thane, Palghar, and the eastern suburbs of Mumbai, such as Mulund, Titwala, and Kalyan. A NOWCAST issued at 4 pm forecasted gusty winds reaching speeds of 50-60 km/hr, thunderstorms, lightning, and moderate to intense rainfall. Isolated areas were expected to experience hail.

In some parts of Mumbai, winds were predicted to reach speeds of 40-50 km/hr, accompanied by lightning and light to moderate rainfall. Dadar encountered conditions resembling a dust storm briefly due to strong winds, while eastern and northern areas experienced heavy rain for over 40 minutes.

Sushma Nair, a scientist at IMD, attributed this unusual rain and dust storm to a trough over Madhya Maharashtra. She added that these conditions would dissipate and move away within the next two to three hours.

Due to the bad weather conditions, metro and train services between several stations have been suspended. Flight operations at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were also temporarily suspended due to low visibility and rains. At least 15 flights were diverted.

Several incidents of trees falling were also reported in the city, and some areas also expereinced power outages.