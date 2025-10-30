Mumbai hostage live: Accused Rohit Arya, who took 20 children hostage, shot dead during rescue op
Mumbai hostage live updates: A mentally challenged man has been detained after he took students hostage inside the studio, said Senior Inspector of Powai Police, Jeevan Sonawane.
A scary hostage situation unfolded in Mumbai on Thursday, when 20 children were rescued after being held captive in Powai's RA Studio by a mentally challenged man. However, all the children were safely rescued, and the accused died during the rescue operation. The accused Rohit Arya, who appeared to be mentally challenged, died after he took students hostage inside the studio, said Senior Inspector of Powai Police, Jeevan Sonawane....Read More
He added that the suspect wanted to speak to former Maharashtra education minister Deepak Kesarkar over certain issues he claimed to have with the department.
Here's what we know about the situation:
- According to PTI, the incident unfolded at RA Studio, located near the L&T building. The children had been called for an `audition', as per the preliminary information.
- Mumbai Fire Brigade Station officer Abhijit Sonawane told Hindustan Times that they received a call from the police about the development at around 3pm.
- The incident prompted a massive joint operation by the Mumbai police and fire brigade that lasted for around an hour.
- According to Joint Commissioner of police (law and order) Satyanarayan, the accused was armed with a weapon that “looked like a gun”.
- The accused appeared to be mentally unstable and was immediately taken into custody after all the children were safely rescued, said Senior Inspector Jeevan Sonawane of Powai Police.
- According to the Mumbai Police, Arya had released a video believed to have been recorded during the hostage situation.
Mumbai hostage live: Kids, who were taken hostage, came for ‘audition’
The children, boys and girls around 15 years old, had been called for an 'audition', as per the preliminary information.
20 children held hostage by a man inside a studio in Mumbai's Powai area were safely rescued by police and fire brigade teams on Thursday, an official said
Mumbai hostage live: How were the children rescued?
The Mumbai Fire Brigade received an emergency call from the police around 3 pm. Station Officer Abhijit Sonawane told HT, “We cut open the grills with our hydraulic tools and made access for the police. They entered inside and now all are rescued.”
The officials said they were conducting further verification before releasing additional details about Arya’s background and motives.
Mumbai hostage live: Accused appeared to be mentally unstable, say cops
Mumbai hostage live: Who did accused Rohit Arya demand to speak?
Senior Inspector Sonawane said that the accused Rohit Arya had demanded to speak with former Maharashtra education minister Deepak Kesarkar, citing grievances he claimed to have with the department.
Mumbai hostage live: Accused Rohit Arya released a video before his death
According to the Mumbai Police, Arya had released a video believed to have been recorded during the hostage situation, in which he claimed to have certain demands and said he wanted to speak with some individuals.
In the clip, he also threatened to “set everything on fire and harm himself and the children” if his demands were not met. Arya said he had taken the children hostage as part of a plan to have “a simple conversation,” though he did not clarify what his demands were or whom he wanted to speak to.
Mumbai hostage live: Accused Rohit Arya shot dead
A man identified as Rohit Arya died on Thursday during the rescue operations after he held around 20 children hostage inside a studio in the Powai area of the city.
Mumbai hostage live: Why did Mumbai man took 20 children hostage?
In a major security scare, 20 children were briefly held hostage in Mumbai's Powai area, leading to panic and prompting the authorities to launch a rescue operation.
The authorities said they received a call at around 3 pm and that 20 children were held hostage in the building. The Mumbai Fire Brigade launched a rescue operation, where they used hydraulic tools to cut open the grills and make way for the police. READ MORE
