Mumbai hostage live: Accused Rohit Arya, who took 20 children hostage, shot dead during rescue op

Mumbai hostage live: The accused Rohit Arya was shot dead during the rescue operation.

A scary hostage situation unfolded in Mumbai on Thursday, when 20 children were rescued after being held captive in Powai's RA Studio by a mentally challenged man. However, all the children were safely rescued, and the accused died during the rescue operation. The accused Rohit Arya, who appeared to be mentally challenged, died after he took students hostage inside the studio, said Senior Inspector of Powai Police, Jeevan Sonawane. He added that the suspect wanted to speak to former Maharashtra education minister Deepak Kesarkar over certain issues he claimed to have with the department. Here's what we know about the situation: According to PTI, the incident unfolded at RA Studio, located near the L&T building. The children had been called for an `audition', as per the preliminary information.

Mumbai Fire Brigade Station officer Abhijit Sonawane told Hindustan Times that they received a call from the police about the development at around 3pm.

The incident prompted a massive joint operation by the Mumbai police and fire brigade that lasted for around an hour.

According to Joint Commissioner of police (law and order) Satyanarayan, the accused was armed with a weapon that “looked like a gun”.

The accused was identified as Rohit Arya, who died on Thursday during the rescue operations.

The accused appeared to be mentally unstable and was immediately taken into custody after all the children were safely rescued, said Senior Inspector Jeevan Sonawane of Powai Police.

According to the Mumbai Police, Arya had released a video believed to have been recorded during the hostage situation.

