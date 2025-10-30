Why did Mumbai man took 20 children hostage? Police say he wanted to…

In a major security scare, 20 children were briefly held hostage in Mumbai's Powai area, leading to panic and prompting the authorities to launch a rescue operation. Mumbai police has revealed the reason why the accused held 20 children hostage. (HT photo)

The dramatic situation unfolded at RA Studio near the L&T building in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon, where the children had been called for an 'audition', PTI reported.

The authorities said they received a call at around 3 pm and that 20 children were held hostage in the building. The Mumbai Fire Brigade launched a rescue operation, where they used hydraulic tools to cut open the grills and make way for the police.

The Mumbai Police said that the accused has been identified as Rohit Arya and he was taken into custody. The police said that Arya seemed to be mentally unstable.

As per the initial probe, he was also carrying some weapon, which looked like a gun.

What was the motive behind Mumbai hostage scare? The Mumbai Police said that the children have been safely rescued and the accused is now in custody.

"All children have been safely rescued from the spot. The man, Rohit Arya has been detained by the Police. The Police are talking to him and trying to find out why he took such a step and if actually is mentally unstable," an official told ANI.

Jeevan Sonawane, Senior police inspector of Powai police station, said that the accused wanted to speak to former Maharashtra education minister Deepak Vasant Kesarkar regarding some issue.

"The person behind the hostage wanted to speak to former Maharashtra education minister Deepak Kesarkar regarding some issues he had with the department," Jeevan Sonawane told Hindustan Times.

The accused also released a video, which is believed to have been recorded at a time of the hostage. In the video, he purportedly said he had some demands and he wanted to talk to some people, and ask them questions.

He further said he took the children hostage as part of a plan as he wanted to have "a simple conversation". Arya, however, didn't elaborate on his demands or with whom he wanted to talk.