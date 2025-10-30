Mumbai hostage scare: How police rescued 20 children held captive in Powai

At least 20 children were rescued on Thursday afternoon after being held hostage by a man inside an acting studio in Mumbai’s Powai area. The rescue operation involved coordinated efforts by the Mumbai Police and the Fire Brigade, lasting over an hour. (HT photo)

The rescue operation involved coordinated efforts by the Mumbai Police and the Fire Brigade, lasting over an hour. All the children were handed over to their guardians.

According to ANI, which cited the Mumbai Police, the accused has been identified as Rohit Arya.

Senior Inspector of Powai Police, Jeevan Sonawane, said that the accused appeared to be mentally ill.