Mumbai hostage scare: How police rescued 20 children held captive in Powai

At least 20 children were rescued on Thursday afternoon after being held hostage by a man inside an acting studio in Mumbai’s Powai area.
The rescue operation involved coordinated efforts by the Mumbai Police and the Fire Brigade, lasting over an hour. All the children were handed over to their guardians.
According to ANI, which cited the Mumbai Police, the accused has been identified as Rohit Arya.
Senior Inspector of Powai Police, Jeevan Sonawane, said that the accused appeared to be mentally ill.
Here's how the rescue operation unfolded:
According to news agency PTI, the dramatic situation unfolded at RA Studio near the L&T building. The children had been called for an `audition', as per the preliminary information.
Mumbai Fire Brigade Station officer Abhijit Sonawane told Hindustan Times that they received a call from the police about the development at around 3pm.
“We cut open the grills with our hydraulic tools and made access for the police. They entered inside and now all are rescued,” Sonawane said.
According to Joint Commissioner of police (law and order) Satyanarayan, the accused was armed with a weapon that “looked like a gun”.
The accused had also released a video in which he purportedly claimed he wanted to speak with certain people and threatened to “set everything on fire and harm himself and the children” if his demands were not met, according to ANI.
Senior police inspector at Powai Station, Jeevan Sonawane, said that the accused sought to speak with former Maharashtra education minister Deepak Kesarkar regarding some issues he had with the department.
Officials said that more details about the incident will be shared after due verification.