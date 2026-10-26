Mumbai local train services were restored on all four suburban railway lines at Kanjurmarg on Monday morning after a signalling system failure disrupted operations for nearly 10 hours, a Central Railway official told PTI.
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The disruption began around 9:33 am after a fire broke out in the signalling and telecommunications (S&T) relay room at Kanjurmarg station, causing signals between Vikhroli and Bhandup to go blank. According to Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Swapnil Nila, restoration work was carried out on a war footing to resume normal train operations.
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“A fire incident occurred this morning in the S&T relay room at Kanjurmarg station, due to which all signals between Vikhroli and Bhandup went blank,” Nila told ANI.
"The signals on the up through line, towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, have been restored, while restoration work on the remaining lines is ongoing. The overhead wire problem that occurred this morning between Mulund and Thane stations at around 9 AM was restored at approximately 10:40 AM, and operations there are now running normally... We are making every effort to restore all systems as soon as possible and provide passengers with smooth local train services.”
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Trains delayed due to signalling failure
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Following the technical failure, trains were operated at cautious speeds under special authority, leading to bunching and delays across the suburban network.
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Following the technical failure, trains were operated at cautious speeds under special authority, leading to bunching and delays across the suburban network.
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Central Railway said trains were initially operated using A-board signals at Kanjurmarg and between Vikhroli and Bhandup. Absolute block working was also introduced on the Vikhroli–Bhandup section, while train movements were regulated under TD 912 authority.
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The railway's technical teams were deployed to restore the signalling system and minimise disruption to commuters.
Overhead wire issue between Mulund and Thane resolved
Separately, an overhead wire problem reported between Mulund and Thane stations around 9 am was resolved at approximately 10.40 am, Central Railway said.
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Train operations on that section have since returned to normal.
The railway said it was making every effort to restore services and ensure smooth operations for passengers. It also regretted the inconvenience caused by the disruption.
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