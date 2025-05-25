Mumbai on alert after heavy rain on Sunday morning

Parts of Mumbai were hit by heavy rain on Sunday morning with the Indian Meteorological Department predicting rainfall in the state for the next few days. IMD said that the depression over Madhya Maharashtra had moved nearly east-northeastwards with a speed of 20 kilometers per hour over the last six hours. People travelling in the the rain at Tardev in Mumbai.(Satish Bate/HT)

“The Depression over Madhya Maharashtra moved nearly east-northeastwards with a speed of 20 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 23:30 hrs IST of yesterday, the 24th May 2025 over Madhya Maharashtra.” the weather agency said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Further, IMD has also predicted the movement of the depression east-northeastwards across Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and the Northern interior Karnataka.

"It is very likely to continue to move nearly east-northeastwards across south Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada & North Interior Karnataka and weaken gradually into a well-marked low pressure area during the next 12 hours," the post further read.

On May 23, Mumbai received light showers, as IMD forecasted generally cloudy skies with heavy rain. IMD also predicted this by saying that the city will likely experience cloudy sky with heavy rainfall.

Following the heavy rainfall, a massive traffic jam was reported on Bhiwandi-Wada road in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday. It also led to large potholes and slowed the traffic significantly, with situation getting worse due to the ongoing construction work. This led to commuters being stuck for 7 to 8 kilometers for over four hours.

The IMD has forecast continued heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of the west coast, including Konkan, Goa, Karnataka, and Kerala, over the next few days.

(With ANI Inputs)