Mumbai police tighten security around Antilia

The city police on Monday intensified vigilance in south Mumbai, specifically around industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s house Antilia, after a taxi driver informed them that two suspicious men asked him for the address. The police have placed barricades outside the house, and checkpoints have been put in various parts of south Mumbai.

According to police, a cab driver visited Azad Maidan police station on Monday afternoon and said that two people in a WagonR car stopped near him at Killa Court and asked for the address of Antilia. The driver also told police that the people looked suspicious and were carrying two bags.

The Azad Maidan police questioned the cab driver and have recorded his statement. They are also scanning CCTV footage, an official said.

A senior police officer said, “We are verifying the information and would release a statement once done.”

The incident came months after police found a Scorpio car abandoned near Antilia with 20 loose gelatin sticks and a threat letter addressed to the industrialist on February 25. Thane trader Mansukh Hiran, the owner of the car who reported it stolen on February 17, was found dead in a Mumbra creek on March 5. It was later discovered that dismissed Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze had borrowed Hiran’s car in November and returned it in February. Later, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the explosives case, and Vaze was named the main accused. He was arrested by the NIA on March 13. On March 24, the agency began probing the murder too, and Vaze was again named the main accused.