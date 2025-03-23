'Mumbai police's actions raise doubts,' says former Bihar DGP on Sushant Singh Rajput death probe

After the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), reportedly, filed a closure report on actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey criticized the Mumbai Police's handling of the case, stating that their actions led to 'suspicions' among the public. Pandey alleged that the Mumbai Police "did not cooperate" with the Bihar Police team sent to investigate the case.(HT_PRINT)

He, however, refrained from commenting on the CBI's closure report, saying it's a "professional agency".

Speaking on the initial investigation into the actor's death, Pandey alleged that the Mumbai Police "did not cooperate" with the Bihar Police team sent to investigate the case. He claimed that an IPS officer he sent for better coordination was quarantined, and the Bihar Police team was turned away after just five days.

The then Bihar DGP also clarified that he "never claimed" that the actor was murdered, but only that his death was "suspicious" and wanted a thorough investigation.

Speaking to ANI, Pandey stated, "When news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death came, the matter died down within 20 days. After 20 days, his father lodged a case in Patna for the investigation of which a team was sent. But Maharashtra Police did not cooperate. I sent an IPS officer for better coordination. But quarantined him...I don't need to be biased against anyone but during that time, the kind of conduct that was displayed by Mumbai Police caused suspicions in the minds of people in the country."

"CBI took over the case and after years...I don't want to say anything. CBI investigated this case, I did not get the chance to investigate. My team was turned away after 5 days and another officer was quarantined for 10 days. So, Bihar Police team did not even get the chance to investigate," he added.

Pandey expressed concerns that the CBI might not have uncovered all the evidence or that some evidence might have been 'destroyed'.

"There could still be a suspicion that CBI did not get all evidence or maybe some evidence was even destroyed. But I never said that Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered...I just said that it was a suspicious death and it could be investigated properly. Had Mumbai Police handled the case well and held a press conference and answered all questions, Mumbai Police would not have been defamed...I don't want to say anything on CBI's closure report because it is a professional agency. What else can it do if it can't find evidence?" he said.

CBI submitted closure report

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has submitted a closure report on the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020, sources said on Saturday.

According to sources, the closure has been filed in a Mumbai Court nearly five years after Sushant Singh's death.

Sushant, 34, was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020, which created a huge controversy, with the investigation later being handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation. His postmortem report stated the cause of death was asphyxia. The postmortem was conducted at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital.

The actor's death sparked a nationwide outcry, with many demanding 'justice' for the late actor. The case was initially investigated by the Mumbai Police before being handed over to the CBI.