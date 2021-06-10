LIVE: Thane witnesses landslides, wall collapses, tree falls due to heavy rains

The south-west monsoon has set over Mumbai and neighbouring areas, the MeT department told news agency PTI on Wednesday as India's financial capital witnessed heavy rainfall, leading to water-logging and disruption of local train services, which were only working for healthcare and essential workers. The local train services were also suspended between some stations as a precautionary measure.





The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport also aborted four landings on Wednesday due to 'inclement weather'. However, operations at the airport continued as per schedule, the airport authorities said.





Also Read| Mumbai’s rain woes back on first day of monsoon





According to data from the Santacruz observatory, Mumbai recorded 220.6 mm rain from between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Wednesday.





The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday that Mumbai will continue to experience heavy rainfall till June 15. The IMD placed Mumbai and neighbouring areas of Palgarh, Thane and Raigad under a red category storm warning, Hindustan Times reported. "Mumbai city and suburbs very likely to experience light to moderate spell of rainfall with possibility of occasional intense spells during next 3-4 hours," the weather bureau tweeted.





Also Read| Thane sees landslides, wall collapses and tree falls





Mumbai has so far recorded 416.2 mm rainfall from June 1 to June 9 against a monthly average of 493.1 mm. While Wednesday's downpour from 8.30 am and 5.30 pm accounts for 43.6% of Mumbai's average rainfall in the month of June, which is at 505 mm.





Follow live updates here:











