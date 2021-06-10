LIVE: Thane witnesses landslides, wall collapses, tree falls due to heavy rains
The south-west monsoon has set over Mumbai and neighbouring areas, the MeT department told news agency PTI on Wednesday as India's financial capital witnessed heavy rainfall, leading to water-logging and disruption of local train services, which were only working for healthcare and essential workers. The local train services were also suspended between some stations as a precautionary measure.
The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport also aborted four landings on Wednesday due to 'inclement weather'. However, operations at the airport continued as per schedule, the airport authorities said.
According to data from the Santacruz observatory, Mumbai recorded 220.6 mm rain from between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Wednesday.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday that Mumbai will continue to experience heavy rainfall till June 15. The IMD placed Mumbai and neighbouring areas of Palgarh, Thane and Raigad under a red category storm warning, Hindustan Times reported. "Mumbai city and suburbs very likely to experience light to moderate spell of rainfall with possibility of occasional intense spells during next 3-4 hours," the weather bureau tweeted.
Mumbai has so far recorded 416.2 mm rainfall from June 1 to June 9 against a monthly average of 493.1 mm. While Wednesday's downpour from 8.30 am and 5.30 pm accounts for 43.6% of Mumbai's average rainfall in the month of June, which is at 505 mm.
JUN 10, 2021 08:23 AM IST
Maharashtra's Thane district witnesses landslides, wall collapses and tree falls due to heavy rains
As heavy rains lashed Mumbai and neighbouring areas on Wednesday, Maharashtra's Thane district reported landslides, wall collapses and tree falls in several of its areas. The district saw 117.61 mm of rainfall and over 45 areas reported water logging till Wednesday evening, Hindustan Times reported. Tracks at the Thane railway station were also flooded.
JUN 10, 2021 07:49 AM IST
11 dead as residential building collapses in Mumbai, minister blames rain
Eleven people died while seven others are injured after a residential building collapsed in Mumbai's Malad area, news agency ANI reported. BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the mishap took place at 11 pm on Wednesday. Read more
JUN 10, 2021 07:36 AM IST
IMD places Mumbai, neighbouring areas under red category storm warning
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed Mumbai and neighbouring areas of Palgarh, Thane and Raigad under a red category storm warning, Hindustan Times reported.