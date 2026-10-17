Mumbai shipping manager among 3 sanctioned by EU for Russia trade

A Mumbai-based commercial ship manager was among three individuals and nine entities sanctioned by the European Union for being involved in the import of sanctioned goods to Russia and circumventing EU sanctions related to oil and financial transactions.

The EU has sanctioned a limited number of India-based individuals and entities. (AFP/ Representational)

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Vigor Marine Services LLP was sanctioned because its two vessels were allegedly involved in transporting crude oil or petroleum products originating in Russia and “practicing irregular and high-risk shipping practices”, the European Council said in a statement.

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The high-risk activities included having “inadequate liability insurance, engaging in ship-to-ship transfers and manipulating the vessels’ Automatic Identification System”, the statement said.

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The latest sanctions also targeted Hurus Trade FZE, a Dubai-based trading intermediary in the crude oil sector “supplying Russian-origin crude oil to India, in particular to Nayara Energy Limited, an entity listed under [EU] restrictive measures”.

Abetment of Russia’s war

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{{^usCountry}} The EU has sanctioned a limited number of India-based individuals and entities on charges of either allegedly supporting Russia’s military and industrial complex or helping in the export of Russian energy. In October last year, three New Delhi-based firms providing a range of services for the aviation industry were among 45 entities sanctioned by the EU. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The EU has sanctioned a limited number of India-based individuals and entities on charges of either allegedly supporting Russia’s military and industrial complex or helping in the export of Russian energy. In October last year, three New Delhi-based firms providing a range of services for the aviation industry were among 45 entities sanctioned by the EU. {{/usCountry}}

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The new measures, unveiled on Thursday, were put in place as part of further action against individuals and companies circumventing EU sanctions to aid and abet “Russia’s illegal war of aggression”, EU foreign and security policy chief Kaja Kallas said.

Noting that EU sanctions have denied Russia of more than €1 trillion, she said: “We will continue to make it harder and more expensive for Russia to continue its war.”

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Others targeted by the latest sanctions include Movers Group LLC, a Russia-based cargo delivery company involved in the parallel import of goods subject to EU restrictive measures, and its general director Dmitry Chudovsky, and LLC DT Inier and its majority shareholder Ivanna Savchuk.

LLC DT Inier was described as a licensed Russian customs broker and logistics operator involved in “decentralised sanctions circumvention schemes”, a charge also levelled against Begler Tekstil Insaat Elektronik ve Dis Ticaret Ltd and Medse Group LLC, both trade companies based in Türkiye and operating a global network.

The EU also sanctioned United Stream LLC and its founder, Svetlana Gumenyuk. United Stream is a financial services company registered in Russia that “acts as a payment agent and intermediary, likewise facilitating the import of EU goods subject to restrictive measures”.

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As part of measures targeting the circumvention of oil-related EU sanctions, sanctions were imposed on Vigor Marine Services, United Arab Emirates-based DIS Logistics DMCC, and Seychelles-based Shiva Shipping Ltd, which were described as being “part of the shadow fleet ecosystem”.

Those listed under the EU sanctions regime are subject to an asset freeze, and the provision of funds or economic resources, directly or indirectly, to them or for their benefit is prohibited. Additionally, a travel ban to the EU applies to the persons listed.

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