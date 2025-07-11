Mumbai Police to file case against Sena ‘slapgate’ MLA Sanjay Gaikwad

Mumbai Police have initiated proceedings to register a case against Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad after a video showing him allegedly assaulting a staff member at a Maharashtra legislature’s canteen surfaced online. In the now-viral clip, MLA Sanjay Gaikwad is seen slapping and punching a staff member at the Akashvani MLAs' canteen.(Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

According to ANI, the Marine Drive police station took suo motu cognisance of the incident after the video went viral on social media.

In the now-viral clip, MLA Gaikwad can be seen slapping and punching a staff member at Akashvani MLAs' canteen for allegedly serving ‘state food’ reportedly over dissatisfaction with the food served.

Gaikwad can also be seen infuriatingly making everyone smell a packet of dal. Eventually, he makes the contractor smell the packet and then slaps and punches him.

The incident drew widespread political condemnation from the government and the opposition.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis reacts

Amid the ongoing backlash, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis denounced the incident, saying such behaviour sends a "wrong message" about legislators misusing their power. He also ordered the police to initiate the probe without a formal complaint.

Fadnavis said there was no need for the police to wait for a formal complaint to initiate a probe into the incident.

Deputy chief minister and Shiv Sena supremo Eknath Shinde also said he reprimanded Gaikwad over his behaviour.

“I told him he should have resorted to league measures, like lodging a complaint. What he did was wrong. I cannot be justified, even though he was expressing anguish over the poor quality of food in the MLA canteen,” Shinde said.

Earlier, Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam said the police cannot take any action against Gaikwad as no complaint was filed against him in this connection.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday evening suspended the licence of the caterer that operates the canteen, saying violations of the food safety norms were found during an inspection at the facility.