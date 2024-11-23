Mumbai election results live: Fate of Zeeshan Siddique, Parag Shah set to be decided today
The Election Commission is announcing results for constituencies in Mumbai Suburban district and Mumbai City of Maharashtra today. These assembly seats include Borivali, Dahisar, Magathane, Kandivali, Charkop, Malad, Jogeshwari East, Dindoshi, Goregaon, Varsova, Andheri West, Andheri East, Mulund, Vikroli, Bhandup West, Ghatkopar West, Ghatkopar East, Mankhurd Shivajinagar, Vileparle, Chandivali, Kurla, Kalina, Vandre East, Vandre West, AnushaktiNagar and Chembur in Mumbai Suburban district.
Assembly segments such as Dharavi (SC), Sion Koliwada, Wadala, Mahim, Worli, Shivadi, Byculla, Malabar Hill, Mumbadevi, Colaba in Mumbai City district are part of the 288 constituencies in Maharashtra for which the vote count is being revealed today.
Voting for the Maharashtra assembly elections took place on 20 November in a single phase. The 2024 results come amid significant political changes in the state. In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP-led alliance secured a majority.
The ruling Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Nationalist Congress Party, and Shiv Sena, is relying on initiatives like the ‘Majhi Ladki Bahin’ scheme for women to retain power.
The BJP’s slogans -'Batenge toh katenge' and 'Ek hai toh safe hai' have prompted opposition parties to accuse the Mahayuti of polarising votes along religious lines.
In response, the MVA coalition has focused on issues like social justice, caste-based censuses, and constitutional protection to counter the ruling alliance's rhetoric.
Today’s election results, which you can track using this blog, will reveal how voters across the district of Mumbai Suburban, Mumbai City and the rest of the state view this reordering of battle lines in assembly seats.
The number of candidates in this Maharashtra assembly election saw a 28 percent rise compared to 2019, with 4,136 contesting, up from 3,239. Of these, 2,086 were independents.
Over 150 constituencies witnessed rebels competing against their parties' official nominees from the Mahayuti and MVA alliances. This year, Maharashtra had 1,00,186 polling booths, up from 96,654 in 2019. In Mumbai, police imposed restrictions within a 300-metre radius of all 36 counting centres across the city.
Mumbai election results live: Gehlot confident in INDIA bloc's victory
Mumbai election results live: Ahead of vote counting for the Maharashtra assembly elections, senior Congress leader and party observer Ashok Gehlot expressed confidence in the INDIA Alliance's performance. Despite exit polls predicting a loss, he recalled similar predictions during Haryana's elections, which ultimately favoured the party. Gehlot assured that the atmosphere was supportive of the INDIA bloc and emphasised that workers were excited about the results. He also expressed optimism about Rajasthan's Assembly by-elections, hoping for favourable outcomes there as well.
Mumbai election results live: Dharavi, Mumbadevi and Shivadi sets new record since 2009
Mumbai election results live: Three Mumbai constituencies inclduing Dharavi, Mumbadevi, and Shivadi recorded the highest voter turnout since 2009, showing an improvement in urban participation. The Election Commission has been working to combat urban apathy, especially in large cities like Mumbai, where voter turnout has historically been a challenge.
Mumbai election results live: Mahi, Malabar Hill witness increase in voter turnout from 2019
Mumbai election results live: In Mumbai City district, three constituencies including recorded voter turnout of less 5o percent including Colaba (44.49 percent), Dharavi (49.70 percent) and Mumbadevi (48.76) percent. Malabar Hill saw a notable increase, rising to 52.53 percent from 46.99 percent in 2019, reflecting the most significant improvement in the district. Meanwhile, Mahim led with the highest voter turnout of 58 percent, a significant jump from its 52.67 percent in the last elections.
Mumbai election results live: 420 candidates, 36 seats; fate of twin districts to be decided today
Mumbai Suburban election results live: Mumbai's suburban district has 315 candidates competing for 26 assembly seats, while 105 candidates are contesting in the 10 constituencies of Mumbai city. In the 2019 elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 12 seats in the suburban district, while the Shiv Sena (undivided) claimed victories in 10 segments. The Congress secured two seats, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP, undivided) managed to win one.