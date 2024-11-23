Mumbai election results live: Fate of Zeeshan Siddique, Parag Shah set to be decided today

Mumbai Suburban: Polling staff show their ink-marked fingers after casting their vote through postal ballot for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, at Ghatkopar in Mumbai. (ANI Photo)

The Election Commission is announcing results for constituencies in Mumbai Suburban district and Mumbai City of Maharashtra today. These assembly seats include Borivali, Dahisar, Magathane, Kandivali, Charkop, Malad, Jogeshwari East, Dindoshi, Goregaon, Varsova, Andheri West, Andheri East, Mulund, Vikroli, Bhandup West, Ghatkopar West, Ghatkopar East, Mankhurd Shivajinagar, Vileparle, Chandivali, Kurla, Kalina, Vandre East, Vandre West, AnushaktiNagar and Chembur in Mumbai Suburban district. ...Read More

Assembly segments such as Dharavi (SC), Sion Koliwada, Wadala, Mahim, Worli, Shivadi, Byculla, Malabar Hill, Mumbadevi, Colaba in Mumbai City district are part of the 288 constituencies in Maharashtra for which the vote count is being revealed today.

Voting for the Maharashtra assembly elections took place on 20 November in a single phase. The 2024 results come amid significant political changes in the state. In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP-led alliance secured a majority.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Nationalist Congress Party, and Shiv Sena, is relying on initiatives like the ‘Majhi Ladki Bahin’ scheme for women to retain power.

The BJP’s slogans -'Batenge toh katenge' and 'Ek hai toh safe hai' have prompted opposition parties to accuse the Mahayuti of polarising votes along religious lines.

In response, the MVA coalition has focused on issues like social justice, caste-based censuses, and constitutional protection to counter the ruling alliance's rhetoric.

Today’s election results, which you can track using this blog, will reveal how voters across the district of Mumbai Suburban, Mumbai City and the rest of the state view this reordering of battle lines in assembly seats.

The number of candidates in this Maharashtra assembly election saw a 28 percent rise compared to 2019, with 4,136 contesting, up from 3,239. Of these, 2,086 were independents.

Over 150 constituencies witnessed rebels competing against their parties' official nominees from the Mahayuti and MVA alliances. This year, Maharashtra had 1,00,186 polling booths, up from 96,654 in 2019. In Mumbai, police imposed restrictions within a 300-metre radius of all 36 counting centres across the city.