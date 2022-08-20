'Munawar Faruqui demeans Ram-Sita in name of...': Telangana BJP chief's boycott call

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar gave a boycott call to comedian Munawar Faruqui's show scheduled today in Hyderabad. On Friday night, BJP MLA T Raja Singh and others were taken into preventive custody and released later following Raja Singh's earlier threat to burn down the venue of Munawar Faruqui's performance.

Taking a dig at the ruling TRS, BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar tweeted, "As if the comedy circus of TRS govt run by a bunch of clowns in Telangana isn't enough, now they're bringing Munawar Faruqui." Questioning the message being given to Hindus by allowing this programme, Sanjay Kumar said Munawar demeans 'Goddess Seetamma and Lord Rama in the name of comedy'. "Boycott the show which mocks Hindu Gods," he said.

Munawar Faruqui has come under fire for his jokes which even landed him in jail in 2021. Since then, several of his shows have been cancelled in many states over law and order issues. In January 2021, the comedian was arrested in Indore where he was performing at a café. In February, he was granted bail by the Supreme Court.

The Bengaluru Police cancelled Munawar's show in the city scheduled to be held on Friday following a complaint filed by a Hindutva organisation called Jai Sri Ram Sena Sanghatan which alleged that his show 'Dongri to Nowhere' would hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus. However, Faruqui said the show was cancelled because of his health issues.

Hyderabad venue not yet announced, Faruqui says health issues

Munawar Faruqui posted this on his Instagram.

Despite reports of Bengaluru Police denying permission to Faruqui's show, the comedian on Friday claimed the Bengaluru show was being rescheduled for next week as he missed his flight due to health issues. He also said he was going through Covid tests. This raises questions over his Hyderabad show as well as the venue of the show was not announced till late Friday.

