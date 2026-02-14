My power-sharing call a political bomb: Vijay; one dies during TVK rally

Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay on Friday claimed that he had dropped a “political bomb” by proposing power-sharing with allies in the poll-bound state. However, the crowded rally was overshadowed by tragedy when a 37-year-old attendee, identified by police as Suraj, collapsed and died of an apparent heart attack during the proceedings. People gather during Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) meeting to be addressed by party chief Vijay in Salem of Tamil Nadu on Friday. (PTI)

Vijay said his comments had rattled CM MK Stalin, who recently ruled out the possibility of a coalition government in the state. Stalin’s remarks came in response to demands from the Congress for a share in power ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Without naming the party, Vijay said the national party should understand that it was being “used only to win elections” by the ruling DMK.

Referring to his first political conference held last year in Vikravandi, Vijay recalled announcing that TVK was open to sharing power with allies. On Friday, however, he said the party would contest the elections independently. “In that speech, I dropped a political bomb by offering a share in power,” Vijay said. “That bomb is now creating ripples across alliances in the state. Stalin is jittery about the demand for power-sharing.”

On February 11, Stalin said the Congress was also aware that coalition governments would not work in Tamil Nadu, adding that the alliance remained intact.

“For them, alliances are only to win elections,” Vijay said, referring to the DMK. “They say ‘we will win together,’ but only the DMK enjoys the wealth.”

Meanwhile, Suraj (37) -- a resident of Maharashtra -- collapsed during the TVK rally in Salem after complaining of chest pain, and was immediately rushed to a local hospital. “He was declared brought dead at the medical facility,” a police official said. He also claimed that Suraj had undergone angioplasty sometime ago.

The police have registered a case and are investigating.

Later, TVK joint general secretary C T R Nirmal Kumar condoled his death, saying: “We heard from the family that he has been undergoing heart treatment since last year and that he suffered a cardiac arrest today. We provided first aid and shifted him in an ambulance to a hospital. Unfortunately, his life was lost. We are with the bereaved family, supporting them.”