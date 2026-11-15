My real mission is to see Tricolour on Moon by 2040: Captain Shubhanshu Shukla

Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian astronaut to visit the International Space Station, said on Saturday that his real mission was to see a fellow Indian plant the Tricolour on the Moon by 2040. Captain Shubhanshu Shukla. (Axiom Space)

He said he never felt alone during Axiom Mission 4 that took him to space and back in June 2025, "because the whole nation was part of the mission".

Talking during a session at the 10th Military Literature Festival here, the internationally recognised astronaut said, "After Axiom, I am actively engaged in preparing our national mission Gaganyaan to succeed and further contribute to India's growth and prosperity."

During the session, titled "From Fighter Cockpit to Spacecraft: India's New Frontier in Air and Space Power", Shukla delivered a presentation of his 20-days-and-3-hours-long journey to space.

Sharing his experience, he said taking off from the International Space Station (ISS) on the Space Capsule was "violent and chaotic", contrary to his expectations.

"As we lifted off from the ISS, a doubt crossed my mind whether I had made the right decision to travel to space," he said, adding that initial anxiety and confusion are in-built in any challenge.

Urging youngsters to take up science and follow their dreams with courage, he said classrooms foster audacious dreams, which should be nurtured with courage and spirit for one to succeed and serve society.

Sharing his in-flight experience of staying in a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket for over 20 days, he said the loss of gravity makes one feel awkward at first.

"You grow taller in size; your heart becomes smaller. There are numerous physical and mental changes you feel while in space. Though you prepare for each challenge, the real power comes to you from your conviction to go back and serve society through research," he added.

Motivating youngsters to take up challenges in the right spirit, Shukla said Mission Director Dr Peggy Whitson had endured nine rejections before being chosen to fly to space at the age of 39.

"The fact that Dr Whitson now has the longest stay in space is motivation to all those feeling negative at any stage in their life," he added.

In another session on the second day of the MLF, subject experts said India needs an effective and regular assessment of its national security needs and aspirations.

With China far ahead even of the US, the world order is rapidly imploding, with leading global powers expending military energies in pursuits ranging from objectives of territory gain, to securing oil reserves, to regime change, they said during a panel discussion on "Turbulent World Order: Where India Stands".

This culminates in the urgent need for India to review and fortify its security architecture through innovations in space, cyber and Artificial Intelligence, they said.

Sharing his thoughts during the discussion, strategic affairs expert Sushant Sareen said there is nothing called "strategic dependence" and that, at most, it is just a euphemism.

"Even the US is dependent upon so many other countries for making up its needs and aspirations. No nation can be fully dependent upon any one country. We need to outgrow this perception as each country today prioritises its own needs," Sareen said.

Referring to the impact of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine and US-Iran wars on equations between old partner nations, Sareen said there is bound to be some resistance, which may not eventually result in a major alliance in Europe.

Adding a distinctive educational dimension, Defence Studies students of Government College, Sector 11, Chandigarh, presented "Saga of Courage and Bravery", bringing India's military heritage, valour and traditions of sacrifice into focus.

The festival also featured the Clarion Call Theatre's war films, cultural performances, weapons display, military paintings, philately and vintage automobiles, the statement said.

The Military Literature Festival is a joint initiative of the Punjab government, Chandigarh administration and Western Command Headquarters at Chandimandir.