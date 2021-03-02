IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Myanmar police fire stun grenades as Southeast Asian ministers aim for talks
"If we're oppressed, there will be explosion. If we're hit, we'll hit back," demonstrators chanted before police moved in firing stun grenades to scatter crowds in at least four different places in the city.(MYANMAR NOW via REUTERS)
"If we're oppressed, there will be explosion. If we're hit, we'll hit back," demonstrators chanted before police moved in firing stun grenades to scatter crowds in at least four different places in the city.(MYANMAR NOW via REUTERS)
world news

Myanmar police fire stun grenades as Southeast Asian ministers aim for talks

The talks will come two days after the bloodiest day of unrest since the military removed Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government a month ago, unleashing anger and mass street protests across Myanmar.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:18 PM IST

Myanmar police opened fire to disperse protesters on Tuesday, witnesses said, as foreign ministers of neighbouring countries were due to hold talks with the military in a bid to quell violence and find a way out of the crisis.

The talks will come two days after the bloodiest day of unrest since the military removed Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government a month ago, unleashing anger and mass street protests across Myanmar.

Protesters, many wearing hard hats and clutching makeshift shields, had gathered behind barricades in different parts of the main city of Yangon to chant slogans against military rule.

"If we're oppressed, there will be explosion. If we're hit, we'll hit back," demonstrators chanted before police moved in firing stun grenades to scatter crowds in at least four different places in the city.

There were no reports of any injuries in Yangon but several people were wounded in the north-western town of Kale when police fired live ammunition to disperse a crowd, according to a democracy activist and a reporter in the town.

Also read: Concerned by loss of lives in Myanmar, India calls for restraint

"Several are injured, two are in critical condition," activist War War Pyone said.

Hospitals and police in the area could not be reached for comment. The military spokesmen did not answer telephone calls.

At least 21 protesters have been killed since the turmoil began. The army said one policemen was killed.

The coup on Feb. 1 halted Myanmar's tentative steps towards democracy after nearly 50 years of military rule, and has drawn condemnation and sanctions from the United States and other Western countries, and growing concern among its neighbours.

Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said his counterparts in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) would be frank when they meet by video call on Tuesday and will tell a representative of Myanmar's military they are appalled by the violence.

In a television interview late on Monday, Balakrishnan said ASEAN would encourage dialogue between Suu Kyi and the junta.

"They need to talk, and we need to help bring them together," he said.

ASEAN groups Myanmar, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Malaysia, Brunei and Vietnam.

The military justified the coup saying its complaints of fraud in a November election won by Suu Kyi's party were ignored. The election commission said the vote was fair.

Junta leader Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, in remarks read on state television by a newscaster, said protest leaders and "instigators" would be punished and threatened action against civil servants refusing to work.

Min Aung Hlaing has pledged to hold new elections and hand power to the winner but has given no time frame.

'UTTERLY UNACCEPTABLE'

ASEAN's effort to engage with Myanmar's military has been criticised by supporters of democracy, with a committee of ousted Myanmar lawmakers declaring the junta a "terrorist" group and saying ASEAN's engagement will give it legitimacy.

Sa Sa, the committee's anointed envoy to the United Nations, said ASEAN should have no dealings with "this illegitimate military-led regime".

The alumni of ASEAN youth programmes in Myanmar said the bloc should be talking to the international representatives of Suu Kyi's administration, not to the regime.

"ASEAN must understand that the coup or the re-election promised by the military junta is utterly unacceptable to the people of Myanmar," it said it a letter to ASEAN.

Philippine Foreign Minister Teodoro Locsin indicated on Twitter that ASEAN would be firm with Myanmar and said the bloc's policy of non-interference in members' internal affairs "is not a blanket approval or tacit consent for wrong to be done there".

Suu Kyi, 75, appeared at a court hearing via video conferencing on Monday and looked in good health, one of her lawyers said. Two more charges were added to those filed against her after the coup, the lawyer said.

The Nobel Peace laureate has not been seen in public since her government was toppled and she was detained along with other party leaders.

Hundreds of people have been arrested since the coup, according to activists, the latest a journalist for the Democratic Voice of Burma, who live-streamed security forces outside his apartment on Monday in the coastal town of Myeik, where he had been filming protests. DVB confirmed the arrest.

The United States warned Myanmar's military on Monday that it would take more action if security forces kill unarmed people and attack journalists and activists, which State Department spokesman Ned Price called "abhorrent violence".

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden administration was preparing further costs on those responsible for the coup.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
myanmar south east asia aung san suu kyi
Close
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: HSBC logo is seen on a branch bank in the financial district in New York, U.S., August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: HSBC logo is seen on a branch bank in the financial district in New York, U.S., August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

HSBC banker knew about dealings with Iran, Meng’s defense argues

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:43 PM IST
That meeting is a key event in the US case against Meng, which alleges the Huawei chief financial officer misled banks into processing Huawei transactions that potentially violated US sanctions against Iran.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The case comes days before an annual meeting of China’s legislature opens in Beijing, with senior officials calling for lawmakers to overhaul the former British colony’s election system to further diminish the influence of pro-democracy politicians.(AFP)
The case comes days before an annual meeting of China’s legislature opens in Beijing, with senior officials calling for lawmakers to overhaul the former British colony’s election system to further diminish the influence of pro-democracy politicians.(AFP)
world news

Hong Kong Activists return to court, continue arraignment on subversion charges

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:41 PM IST
The hearing Tuesday will determine whether the 47 defendants remain in jail or get released on bail before a trial that could be months away.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"If we're oppressed, there will be explosion. If we're hit, we'll hit back," demonstrators chanted before police moved in firing stun grenades to scatter crowds in at least four different places in the city.(MYANMAR NOW via REUTERS)
"If we're oppressed, there will be explosion. If we're hit, we'll hit back," demonstrators chanted before police moved in firing stun grenades to scatter crowds in at least four different places in the city.(MYANMAR NOW via REUTERS)
world news

Myanmar police fire stun grenades as Southeast Asian ministers aim for talks

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:18 PM IST
The talks will come two days after the bloodiest day of unrest since the military removed Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government a month ago, unleashing anger and mass street protests across Myanmar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A woman holds a packet containing vials of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Chinese state-owned company Sinopharm at a Hungarian pharmaceutical wholesaler in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. A shipment of COVID-19 vaccines produced in China arrived in Hungary on Tuesday, making it the first of the European Union's 27 nations to receive a Chinese vaccine. (Marton Monus/MTI via AP)(AP)
A woman holds a packet containing vials of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Chinese state-owned company Sinopharm at a Hungarian pharmaceutical wholesaler in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. A shipment of COVID-19 vaccines produced in China arrived in Hungary on Tuesday, making it the first of the European Union's 27 nations to receive a Chinese vaccine. (Marton Monus/MTI via AP)(AP)
world news

Chinese vaccines sweep much of the world, despite concerns

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:10 AM IST
China’s vaccine diplomacy campaign has been a surprising success: It has pledged roughly half a billion doses of its vaccine to more than 45 countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Palaeontologists excavate of dinosaur bones that belonged to a titanosaur in Neuquen province, Argentina.(Reuters)
Palaeontologists excavate of dinosaur bones that belonged to a titanosaur in Neuquen province, Argentina.(Reuters)
world news

Fossils of oldest member of huge dinosaur group found in Argentina

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:08 AM IST
The dinosaur's incomplete skeletal remains were discovered south of the city of Neuquen. The researchers said Ninjatitan demonstrated that the titanosaurs as a group first appeared longer ago than previously known.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A demonstrator holds a poster with a picture of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi outside the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.(Reuters/ File photo)
A demonstrator holds a poster with a picture of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi outside the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.(Reuters/ File photo)
world news

US focused on 'future conduct' of Saudi Arabia after Khashoggi sanctions

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:06 AM IST
The United States on Friday declassified a report that said the crown prince approved an operation in 2018 to capture or kill Khashoggi and issued some sanctions against Saudi nationals and entities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hydroxychloroquine was touted as a Covid-19 treatment by former President Donald Trump and later deemed ineffective.(REUTERS)
Hydroxychloroquine was touted as a Covid-19 treatment by former President Donald Trump and later deemed ineffective.(REUTERS)
world news

Hydroxychloroquine shouldn’t be used as Covid preventive, says WHO

Posted by Prashasti Singh | Bloomberg
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:54 AM IST
A WHO expert panel found that the medicine had no meaningful effect on deaths or hospitalizations and may even increase the risk of adverse effects, the group said in a statement Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The detentions have drawn international condemnation and accusations that the governments in Hong Kong and Beijing are using the law to crush dissent and stifle the opposition.(REUTERS)
The detentions have drawn international condemnation and accusations that the governments in Hong Kong and Beijing are using the law to crush dissent and stifle the opposition.(REUTERS)
world news

Hearing for Hong Kong democracy activists resumes after marathon session

Reuters, Hong Kong
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:36 AM IST
The activists are accused of organising and participating in an unofficial primary poll last July aimed at selecting the strongest candidates for a legislative council election that the government later postponed, citing the coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Taylors are alleged to have helped Ghosn flee Japan on Dec. 29, 2019, hidden in a box and on a private jet before reaching his childhood home, Lebanon, which has no extradition treaty with Japan.(REUTERS)
The Taylors are alleged to have helped Ghosn flee Japan on Dec. 29, 2019, hidden in a box and on a private jet before reaching his childhood home, Lebanon, which has no extradition treaty with Japan.(REUTERS)
world news

Two men extradited to Japan from US, charged in aiding Ghosn's escape

Reuters, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:23 AM IST
The development followed a months-long battle by lawyers for US Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, to avoid being sent to Japan to faces charges they helped Ghosn escape the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Twitter App loads on an iPhone in this illustration photograph(Reuters)
The Twitter App loads on an iPhone in this illustration photograph(Reuters)
world news

Twitter cracks down on Covid-19 vaccine misinformation

Posted by Shivani | PTI, San Francisco
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:18 AM IST
The company said Monday that it has started using human reviewers to assess whether tweets violate its policy against Covid vaccine misinformation. Eventually, the work will be done by a combination of humans and automation, it said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trump’s remarks came on the closing day of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida.(REUTERS)
Trump’s remarks came on the closing day of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida.(REUTERS)
world news

Donald Trump again hints at a 2024 poll run

By Yashwant Raj, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:15 AM IST
Taking the stage for the first time since leaving office, Trump launched an attack on his successor, President Joe Biden, saying he has had the “most disastrous first month of any president in modern history”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A World Health Organisation (WHO) report proposed a package of measures, which it calculated would cost $1.33 per person per year.(REUTERS)
A World Health Organisation (WHO) report proposed a package of measures, which it calculated would cost $1.33 per person per year.(REUTERS)
world news

One in four people will have hearing problems by 2050: WHO

Posted by Prashasti Singh | AFP
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:07 AM IST
The first-ever global report on hearing said that the causes of many of the problems -- such as infections, diseases, birth defects, noise exposure and lifestyle choices -- could be prevented.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former US President Donald Trump.(AFP/ File photo)
Former US President Donald Trump.(AFP/ File photo)
world news

Donald Trump, Melania vaccinated against Covid-19 before leaving White House

Posted by Shivani | AFP, Washington
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:07 AM IST
  • Joe Biden, who took over as president on January 20, was vaccinated publicly against the coronavirus on December 21 but the Trumps' vaccinations had not been revealed previously.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The new tone follows the administration’s decision to declassify and release an intelligence report done during the Trump administration that concluded Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman “approved an operation in Istanbul, Turkey, to capture or kill” Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.(REUTERS)
The new tone follows the administration’s decision to declassify and release an intelligence report done during the Trump administration that concluded Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman “approved an operation in Istanbul, Turkey, to capture or kill” Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.(REUTERS)
world news

Khashoggi murder: US calls tougher Saudi stance a recalibration, not a rupture

Posted by Prashasti Singh | Bloomberg
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:53 AM IST
“We will never check our values at the door even when it comes to our closest security relationships,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said at a briefing Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A neighborhood experiencing a power outage after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in San Marcos, Texas, US.(Reuters Photo )
A neighborhood experiencing a power outage after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in San Marcos, Texas, US.(Reuters Photo )
world news

Texas top utility regulator quits in fallout over blackouts

Posted by Shivani | AP, Austin
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:46 AM IST
  • Texas was hit with historic snowfall and single-digit temperatures in an icy blast that cut across the Deep South for days starting Feb.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP