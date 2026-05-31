Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing meets NSA Ajit Doval on first India visit since taking office

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing in New Delhi on Sunday. This is Myanmar leader's first visit to India since assuming office in April. Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing meets NSA Ajit Doval.

The visit comes less than two months after Min Aung Hlaing became President following Myanmar's parliamentary elections held in December and January. The polls were conducted after years of political turmoil triggered by the military coup of February 2021, which ousted the democratically elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi.

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Myanmar remains one of India's key strategic neighbours, sharing a 1,640-km border with several northeastern states, including Nagaland and Manipur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks with Min Aung Hlaing on Monday.

According to ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, discussions during the visit are expected to focus on border security, connectivity and other issues of mutual interest.

Earlier, external affairs minister S Jaishankar met the Myanmar President to discuss key facets of the bilateral partnership, including connectivity and trade

The visit assumes significance amid New Delhi's efforts to strengthen engagement with Myanmar under its Neighbourhood First policy and enhance cooperation in areas related to security, infrastructure and regional stability.

Earlier, on the sidelines of the first International Security Forum and the 14th Meeting of High Representatives for Security Matters in Moscow earlier this week, Doval had met Myanmar's National Security Adviser Tin Aung San. The two sides reviewed ongoing cooperation in security, defence and connectivity, while also exchanging views on regional developments.

These meetings underscore India's continued outreach to its eastern neighbour under the Neighbourhood First policy, with a focus on border management, connectivity projects and regional stability.

Myanmar's NSA is also expected to visit India in July to participate in the fifth meeting of National Security Advisers of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), providing another opportunity for both sides to deepen strategic cooperation.