Myanmar refugees in Mizoram begin to return after withdrawal of CNDF forces

The refugees from Myanmar sheltered in Mizoram have started returning to their villages following the withdrawal of the Chinland National Defence Force (CNDF) from Zokhawthar and Rihkhawdar in the conflict-hit nation, officials said on Sunday. Over 5,000 Myanmar refugees had fled to India since early July with reports of some of them dying during the trek. (Representational image / AP Photo)

Over 2,500 refugees from Zokhawthar, Rihkhawdar, and nearby areas have returned to their country over the weekend, they said.

An intense fight for control of areas by the Chin National Army (CNA) and Chin National Defence Force (CNDF) – two factions of the rebel forces that are fighting the Myanmar military junta– since early July had led to over 5,000 refugees fleeing to India with reports of some of them dying during the trek.

Saiawia, the officer on duty at Zokhawthar police station in Mizoram’s Champhai district said, “Most of the refugees have left for Khawmawi, and we expect the remaining people taking shelter at the Zokhawthar border trade centre and another 850 staying in Saikhumphai, Vaphai, and Farkawn to return once the situation stabilises.”

Ngurchhawna, vice president of the Young Mizo Association (YMA) in Zokhawthar, said that nearly all refugees housed in makeshift shelters—such as church halls and community centres—had been repatriated. “As of our latest count, a majority of those who fled to Zokhawthar have gone back to Khawmawi. Only a few remain, mostly those staying with relatives,” he told reporters.

The Zokhawthar unit of the YMA has been working in coordination with the Assam Rifles and local police to assist in the repatriation process and verify the numbers.

The CNDF, the armed wing of the Chin National Organisation (CNO), had taken control of several villages in Myanmar early July amid escalating tensions with the rival Chin forces. Khawmawi, a strategic border town has been for long contested by CNDF and the Chinland Defence Force (CDF)-Hualngoram—both composed of fighters from the broader Zo ethnic community.

On June 5, CNDF fighters launched a major offensive, reportedly capturing eight CDF camps and forcing their rivals out of Khawmawi, leading to a massive exodus of civilians into Mizoram.

“No formal ceasefire has been agreed upon,” said Jacob V. Zawma, spokesperson and political affairs secretary of the Hualngoram People’s Organisation, the political wing of the Chinland Defence Force (Hualngoram).

Zawma said the withdrawal came after mounting pressure from the Chin National Front (CNF) and its armed wing, the Chin National Army (CNA)—a close ally of the CDF and a dominant force in the Chinland Council.

“All Chin ethnic armed groups held an online meeting last Thursday, CNDF came under heavy pressure from fellow Chin factions to vacate Zokhawthar and Rihkhawdar. I believe they had no choice but to leave, especially when even their allies urged them to,” he added.

“Our men didn’t surrender. They left to avoid civilian casualties. Once the civilians fled, we urged CNDF leaders to withdraw to avoid further escalation. Fortunately, they listened,” he said.

However, Zawma accused CNDF cadres of looting homes and businesses in Zokhawthar before their retreat. “We’ve received numerous reports of theft and vandalism. About 30 motorcycles are missing, and returning villagers say cash, gold, and other valuables were stolen. Our teams are assessing the full extent of the damage,” he added.

The conflict reflects deeper fractures within the Chin resistance movement. Since Myanmar’s 2021 military coup, ethnic armed groups in Chin State had initially united under two main coalitions—the Chin Brotherhood (CB) and the Chinland Council (CC)—to resist the junta. However, internal rivalries and disputes over territorial control have led to violent clashes between the two alliances.

The CNDF is aligned with the Chin Brotherhood, while the CDF-Hualngoram and CNA are affiliated with the Chinland Council. In February this year, a fragile truce was brokered between the two camps during a peace dialogue held in Mizoram under the leadership of chief minister Lalduhoma. But by July, the ceasefire had all but collapsed.

On July 5, CNDF fighters seized Rihkhawdar from CDF-Hualngoram forces. In retaliation, the CNA launched a counter-offensive, successfully capturing CNDF’s headquarters at Camp Rihli.