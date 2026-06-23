Mysuru bride-to-be, parents die by suicide days before wedding; cite harassment in note

A 21-year-old woman and her parents allegedly died by suicide in Karnataka's Mysuru district, citing persistent harassment by a man. The family of three were found dead at their home in Kempainahundi village in Mysuru district, police said, according to PTI news agency. A case of abetment was registered against the man the family had mentioned in their note. (HT Photo/ Sanjeev Verma/ Representational)

This came a couple of days before the woman was supposed to marry another man. A suicide note was found at the deceased's house, which identified the person allegedly responsible for their death. The woman was engaged to another man, and the wedding had been scheduled for June 24.

A case of abetment was registered against the man the family had mentioned in their note. However, police said that the accused has been absconding since the incident, and added that further investigation into the matter was underway.

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What did the deceased family reveal in the note? The family held a man responsible for their deaths, accusing him of harassment. In the note found at her house, the 21-year-old woman stated that the accused had proposed to her, but she had rejected the proposal in front of her parents, PTI reported. However, despite the rejection, the man continued to harass the family, while claiming to be in love with her, a senior police officer told PTI.

The officer said that according to their note, the accused had pressured the family to marry the woman to him, despite her engagement to another person.

Accused sent photographs to woman's fiancé Following the continued harassment, the woman's family allegedly called the accused and his parents to their house on the night of June 21 and gave them a warning. They also allegedly got the accused to delete all messages and photographs related to the woman from his mobile phone, PTI reported, citing the officer.

Residents of the village where the three deceased stayed had also earlier warned the accused against harassing the family, Times of India reported.

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However, the accused still retained some photographs, and soon after returning to his home, he allegedly sent those to the man the 21-year-old was supposed to marry days later. Upon seeing these, the fiancé and his parents arrived at the woman's house, and things escalated thereafter, police said. This forced the family of three to take the extreme step. No arrests have been made in the matter so far. Meanwhile, residents staged a protest following the incident, demanding that the accused be held, ToI reported.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

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