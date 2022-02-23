'Na darenge, na…'; ED quizzing Nawab Malik prompts clarion call for 2024 from Sena, NCP

As Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik was on Wednesday questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case, Shiv Sena and NCP leaders slammed BJP's use of the central agencies against politicians who are exposing the BJP. Malik was taken to the ED office without any prior information which is an insult to a minister, Maha Vikas Agadhi leaders said.

Meanwhile, following the summons, Nawab Malik's office tweeted, "Na darenge, na jhukenge (don't fear, won't bow down", giving a clarion call for 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Recently, Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao met Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar to discuss an anti-BJP third front ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

NCP leader Supriya Sule said this is a new type of politics that the BJP has started. "For many days people of BJP were tweeting that ED notice will come against Nawab Malik and Maha Vikas Aghadi. They directly took him to the ED office without any notice. I don't know what new type of politics they have started. It's an insult to Maharashtra," Supriya Sule said.

Minister Jayant Patil said this is a revenge of the BJP as Nawab Malik has been exposing the wrongdoings of the BJP for a long time

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who recently claimed that he was being threatened for not helping the BJP in their plans to topple the Uddhav Thackeray government, said it is a challenge to the Maharashtra government the way a central agency comes to the state and takes a minister without any prior intimation. "Nawab Malik is a senior leader & Maharashtra's cabinet minister. The way in which he was taken from his home by ED is a challenge to Maharashtra Govt. A minister is taken away by central agencies by coming to our state. After 2024, you'll be probed too. Keep this in mind," Raut said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON