Nabin urges Telangana BJP cadre to put up strong fight

Bharatiya Janata Party national president Nitin Nabin on Tuesday called upon the party leaders and cadre to put up a strong fight in every election in Telangana – right from the upcoming municipal elections to the general elections due in another three years. BJP National President Nitin Nabin being welcomed, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana BJP President N. Ramchander Rao and other BJP leaders also present. (@NitinNabin X)

Addressing the Palamuru BJP Vijay Sankalpa Sammelan in Mahabubnagar ahead of the municipal elections, Nabin said the BJP’s vote share in Telangana has been growing in every election and the party workers should strive to achieve over 50% vote share in every booth during the municipal polls.

He called on BJP cadres to reach every household, mobilise support, and promote young leadership. “From local body elections to Parliament, BJP workers must work with determination to protect Telangana and solve public issues,” he said.

The BJP president launched a scathing attack on the Congress government in Telangana, accusing chief minister A Revanth Reddy of pursuing “extreme appeasement politics” and failing to protect Hindu religious institutions and cultural traditions.

Nabin alleged that the Congress government had crossed all limits of “vote-bank politics” by promoting divisive slogans and disrespecting Telugu culture and Sanatana Dharma.

Referring to the slogan of the chief minister that “Congress means Muslims and Muslims means Congress,” the BJP president said the Congress was trying to satisfy only one section of society through dangerous appeasement politics.

The BJP leader claimed that the state government was attempting to strengthen Waqf Boards for political gains, while simultaneously cutting funds meant for SC, ST welfare schemes. “The time has come for Telangana people to give a fitting reply to the Congress,” he said.

Nabin expressed concern over what he described as repeated attacks on Hindu temples and encroachments on temple lands in the state. “The government remains silent even when temples are attacked openly. We will not tolerate assaults on Sanatana Dharma,” he asserted.

Nabin accused both the previous BRS government and the current Congress regime of continuing “commission-based governance” and land mafia activities. He claimed contractors were being forced to pay “RR tax” for development works and bill clearances.

“This corrupt system must be uprooted,” he said, calling for BJP’s victory to ensure justice for all sections.

Meanwhile, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Tuesday said the visit of the BJP national president was part of the party’s strategy to influence municipal polls by provoking voters in the name of religion.

“But the BJP is likely to face a “zero result” in the upcoming municipal elections in the state,” he said and cautioned the people of Telangana to remain vigilant, claiming that the BJP would attempt to create communal polarisation during the elections.

Mahesh Kumar Goud questioned the BJP’s contribution to Telangana, pointing out that the state has eight BJP MPs and two Union Ministers. He demanded that the BJP leadership explain how much the Centre had allocated to Telangana in the Union Budget.

The TPCC chief further alleged that BJP MPs had won in the previous parliamentary elections through “vote theft” and also by exploiting incidents such as the Bhainsa communal riots to secure votes.

He asserted that the Congress party seeks votes on the basis of development and welfare, unlike the BJP which, he claimed, thrives on divisive politics.