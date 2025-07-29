Search
Tue, Jul 29, 2025
Nadda apologises to Kharge for ‘mental balance’ remark during Operation Sindoor debate, withdraws it

Nadda had also demanded that Kharge's statements be expunged because they were made in a “flow of emotions”.

Amid heated exchanges in the Rajya Sabha during the Operation Sindoor debate, Leader of the House JP Nadda objected to Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kharge said Nadda was one of the ministers in the NDA government whom he respected and added it was a matter of shame that such remarks were made.(Sansad TV via PTI)
After Kharge concluded his speech, Nadda accused the Congress chief of “losing his mental balance”, in connection with the remarks made against PM Modi. Nadda further demanded that Kharge's statements be expunged because they were made in a “flow of emotions”.

Responding to the “mental balance” remark, Kharge said that Nadda was one of the ministers in the NDA government whom he respected and added it was a matter of shame that such remarks were made.

Following this, Nadda got up to say that he had already “taken back” his words, while adding that if they hurt Kharge's feelings, he would apologise for the same.

“I have already taken back my words, but if they have hurt his (Kharge's) feelings, I apologise for the same,” Nadda said. However, he added that Kharge had “crossed limits” and made remarks against PM Modi “in passion and out of emotion", asking for these to be expunged.

“He has long experience. The choice of words used during his speech did not reflect his stature,” Nadda said.

Follow Us On