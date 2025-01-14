Nag Mark 2 aces field trials: 5 things to know about India's homegrown anti-tank missile

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday successfully conducted field evaluation trials of India's indigenous Anti-Tank Missile - Nag Mark 2 at the Pokhran Field Range in Rajasthan. DRDO conducted a successful field evaluation trial of the Nag Mark 2 anti-tank guided missile in the Pokharan firing ranges, in Jaisalmer on Monday.(ANI )

It is the third-generation Anti-Tank Fire-and-Forget Guided Missile which was fielded in the presence of senior officers of the Indian Army.

The Nag Missile Carrier version-2 was also field evaluated. With this, the entire weapon system is now ready for induction into the Indian Army.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the Indian Army and industry for the successful field evaluation trials of the entire weapon system of Nag Mark 2.

"Field Evaluation Trials of indigenously developed Nag Mk 2, the third generation Anti-Tank Fire and Forget Guided Missile was successfully flight tested at Pokhran Field Range. RM Shri @rajnathsingh has congratulated @DRDO_India, Indian Army and the industry for successful field evaluation trials of the entire weapon system of Nag Mk 2," posted Singh on X.

5 things to know about Nag Mark 2 - India's anti-tank guided missile

Nag Mark 2 is an indigenously developed third-generation fire-and-forget anti-tank guided missile. Its trials took place on Monday at Rajasthan's Pokhran field range marking a major step forward in India's defence capabilities.

During the three field trials, the missile systems destroyed precisely all the targets - maximum and minimum range, thus validating its firing range, the official statement said.

The missile uses advanced fire-and-forget technology, allowing operators to lock onto targets before launch and strike with pinpoint accuracy, even in complex battlefield environments.