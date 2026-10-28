Naga group to stage rally against SoO in Manipur on October 31

Amid escalating tension with Kukis, United Naga Council(UNC) joined hands with Meitei groups and agreed to hold a rally across all Naga districts on October 31 alongside a similar rally/sit-in the valley areas.

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The UNC, in a press statement on Tuesday, said they were joining hands with Meitei groups in their demand for abrogation of Suspension of Operations(SoO) Pact with Kuki militant, removal of Assam Rifles and replacing them with some other border force such as BSF.

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The development is significant in the context of Nagas ongoing clash with Kukis even as the Meitei Kuki tension resurfaced after three Meitei woodcutters were killed by Kukis militants last week. Following the three killings, which put Manipur on high alert, security forces conducted inspection at a SoO militant camp and found over 150 cadres missing, arrested 17 outsiders for carrying weapons and posing as SoO militants. The CRPF has also taken over the SoO camp - a first since the SoO agreement was signed more than 20 years ago. The Centre has yet to renew the SoO agreement after it expired last month

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{{^usCountry}} The Meitei and Naga groups also accuse Assam Rifles of bias towards them and favouring Kuki tribes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Meitei and Naga groups also accuse Assam Rifles of bias towards them and favouring Kuki tribes. {{/usCountry}}

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The two ethnic conflicts have led to Manipur’s districts being divided on ethnic lines, which has led government to have buffer zones across all districts now.

“Considering the pressing situation in the state of terror and the existential threat to the indigenous people of Manipur, the Council issues this endorsement and appeal to the general public to support the Mega Rally called by the COCOMI on 31st October, 2026,” the UNC statement said.

The UNC urged all its frontal organisations to mobilise support and gather in valley(Imphal) and all Naga majority areas.

“ The council hereby fully endorses the proposed Mega Rally of COCOMI and announces that in solidarity with the Mega Rally at Imphal, a simultaneous Peaceful Sit-in-Protest / Solidarity Rally will be held in all Naga District Headquarters on October 31, 2026 from 11.00 AM. onwards,” the statement said.